Elliot Page praised for opening up about gender dysphoria in new photo

Elliot Page (opens in new tab) has opened up about his feelings of dysphoria after undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

The 36-year-old actor shared a selfie showing the scars of his surgery, and the "joy" he feels in his body.

The post was shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

"It feels so f***ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.

"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy."

Elliot (opens in new tab) was flooded with love and support from fans, as the post alone racked up over one million likes on the photo-sharing site.

One fan commented: "So grateful to witness this new and free expression of you."

While other Instagram-users saw Elliot's post as a chance to share their own experiences and how liberated they felt post-surgery.

A separate person added: "I’m a couple weeks post-op myself and you hit the nail on the head Elliot."

While another shared: "So happy for you and the light you are spreading. Everyone deserves joy and to live as their authentic self and to feel at home in their body."

Elliot publicly addressed his sexuality and came out as transgender in 2020.

The Juno actor previously shared: "Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Elliot went on to thank people for their support during his life changing journey.

He continued: "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community.

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”