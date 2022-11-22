Demi Lovato shows off "hot" boyfriend on Instagram

Things are heating up for Demi Lovato and their boyfriend Jutes... literally.

The "Confident" singer just posted a series of photos from her appearance at The Walking Dead Live: The Finale Event on Instagram. In two of these, she's posing in her rockstar-like leather get-up, topped off with a slicked back short hairstyle and metallic statement earrings.

In the third photo, Demi poses with Jutes, the musician they've been dating since the summer. They captioned the post simply: "Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is"

Jutes himself commented: "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my gf is," so we now know for sure the relationship is going pretty well.

People reports that the lovebirds have been dating since early August of this year, with a source saying at the time: "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

We are truly overjoyed to hear it.

Jutes has posted a handful of pictures featuring, and dedicated to, Demi since then. For example, he gave us insight into their grisly "zombie bride and groom" Halloween costume.

He also called Demi the "best on earth" in the caption for a photo of them kissing.

Last but not least, he dedicated a beautiful birthday post to her.

He started with the words: "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."

He continued: "i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u ...

"ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy ... how are u real lol @ddlovato"

Cuteness overload.