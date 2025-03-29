Daisy Edgar-Jones' refreshing words about her male co-stars are going viral

Daisy Edgar-Jones is one of the most talked-about people in the world. And since bursting onto our screens in the BBC's adaptation of Normal People, she has gone from strength to strength.

Now, with Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh and Twisters under her belt, the 26-year-old is becoming a major Hollywood name. And with her new project On Swift Horses set for release next month, she shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, Edgar-Jones has opened up about her experience in Hollywood so far, calling herself "lucky" to have worked with such supportive male co-stars, particularly name checking Paul Mescal, Glen Powell and Sebastian Stan.

"I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends," Edgar-Jones explained to ELLE magazine in a recent interview. "I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them."

She continued: "I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves.

"Glen was always like, ‘What’s Kate’s journey in this? Let’s find it,’" she recalled of her experience. "And same with Sebastian; he was so completely invested in Noa’s journey. Paul’s like playing tennis with your best friend. I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it. Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry."

This of course isn't the first time that Edgar-Jones has praised her male co-stars, with the actress known to share a close friendship with Normal People co-star, Paul Mescal.

"Paul is one of my lifetime best friends," she has explained to Variety in the past. "He’s an incredibly grounded person, and I am, too, I think, so it’s nice to be able to have those touchstones and those people you can laugh about it with and be lighthearted with.

"We met when I was 20, and Paul was 22," she added. "I’m so excited to see where we’ll be at 32, 42, and what life will bring us."

