Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain locked in a legal battle, following the release of 2024 box office hit, It Ends With Us. And as of this year, a trial date for their case has officially been set for March 2026.

The Colleen Hoover adaptation has proven controversial since its release - receiving criticism for its "tone deaf" media approach and the lack of conversation around domestic abuse. And following reports of a "feud" over creative direction between producer Lively and director Baldoni, also co-stars in the film, both parties have filed lawsuits against each other.

Lively, 37, took legal action in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, responded with legal action of his own over alleged defamation, filing a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane.

And now, Lively is facing another lawsuit, with crisis communications specialist Jed Wallace filing a $7 million legal complaint against her too.

As the ongoing legal drama continues to dominate the headlines, It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover appears to have removed herself from the narrative.

The best-selling author, 45, deactivated her Instagram page last month, amid the ongoing fallout. And this week, upon her return to the social media platform, Hoover has seemingly removed all reference to both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from her profile.

Hoover has not commented directly on the fallout in the past six months. However, she has uploaded multiple posts in tribute to her friend Blake Lively, praising her for being "honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day [they] met." And while Hoover has now removed these posts, she does still follow Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

