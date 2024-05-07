31 celebs who skipped the Met Gala this year
They were sorely missed
Some celebs are synonymous with the Met Gala: we're thinking of Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman...
But this year, some of the New York City fashion event's most faithful attendees ended up skipping it — breaking fans' hearts everywhere.
Here are some of the celebrities who sadly didn't make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year.
Rihanna
RiRi was expected at the event, even showing off her pink hair ahead of time, but she sadly came down with the flu and was unable to attend.
Harry Styles
We weren't treated to one of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's iconic outfits this time around, despite his girlfriend, the actress Taylor Russell, being in attendance.
Taylor Swift
Taylor wasn't at the Met Gala because she's currently preparing to start the European leg of her Eras Tour. The first date is set for 9 May in Paris, France. The singer's absence wasn't the most surprising, however, as she hasn't attended since 2016.
Travis Kelce
Taylor's boyfriend didn't end up attending the Met Gala solo, though he did attend the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.
Beyoncé
The Cowboy Carter singer didn't grace the Met's iconic steps this year, and hasn't since 2016.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively is responsible for some of the best outfits in Met Gala history, but she opted to skip the event this year.
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds followed his wife's lead and was nowhere to be seen on Monday.
Lady Gaga
Gaga unfortunately (for us) hasn't attended the Gala since 2019.
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck didn't join his wife Jennifer Lopez at this year's Gala. While Jen was serving as a co-chair for the event, Ben unfortunately had a scheduling conflict, per People.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry didn't dress up as a hamburger or a chandelier for this year's Met Gala—in fact, despite the AI pictures you may have seen, the singer didn't attend at all.
Hailey Bieber
The supermodel attended the Met Gala solo in 2022, and with husband Justin in 2021, but she skipped the fashion event this year.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is reportedly "facing some difficulties" at the moment, so he understandably didn't feel up to the red-carpet event.
Ice Spice
The rapper attended for the first time last year, but wasn't in attendance this year.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen explained on Instagram Stories that she never planned to attend the Met Gala this year.
John Legend
John showed up to the King's Trust Gala in NYC last week with wife Chrissy, but opted to miss out on the Met.
Anne Hathaway
It came as something of a surprise that Anne Hathaway wasn't at the Met Gala. However, her The Idea of You costar Nicholas Galitzine — who made his Met debut — revealed that she gave him a "pep talk" before the event.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka — and husband Nick Jonas — appeared to skip the Met because the boy band member has the flu.
Nicola Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham attended the event sans wife Nicola this year, and revealed that the Lola director was spending time with her grandmother instead.
Jared Leto
Jared Leto is often the highlight of the Met Gala, whether he's dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette or he's holding a model of his own head, so he was definitely missed on Monday.
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid was at the Met Gala, but her younger sister Bella decided to skip it.
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen skipped the Met to spend time with her family, and to help her home state in Brazil, Rio Grande do Sul, which has been hit by devastating flooding.
Margot Robbie
Barbie herself skipped the Met Gala because she was busy filming her latest movie, per Cosmopolitan. Fair enough, we'll let this one slide.
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi may be one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to roles in Saltburn, Priscilla, and Euphoria, but he was nowhere to be seen on Monday.
Paul Mescal
While Paul Mescal wasn't at the Met this year, Ayo Edebiri was asked about him, so it's kind of like he was?
Emma Stone
Emma was sadly not on the RSVP list on Monday, having last attended the event in 2022.
Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse made her Met Gala debut in 2023, and skipped the event this time around after giving birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson earlier this year.
Robert Pattinson
Presumably, R-Patz also skipped the event to be with his partner and baby.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet is a king of red-carpet dressing, but he hasn't been spotted at the Met since 2021.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner hasn't directly addressed why she skipped the Met Gala this year, but she's obviously had a difficult few months after splitting from ex-husband Joe Jonas, so she may not have been feeling up to it.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart can rock a Chanel outfit like no other, but sadly this year we had to do without her incredible sense of style at the Met Gala.
Selena Gomez
Like her friend Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez doesn't seem to be a huge fan of the Met — she hasn't been to the event since 2018.
