31 celebs who skipped the Met Gala this year

Some celebs are synonymous with the Met Gala: we're thinking of Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman...

But this year, some of the New York City fashion event's most faithful attendees ended up skipping it — breaking fans' hearts everywhere.

Here are some of the celebrities who sadly didn't make it to the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year.

Rihanna

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RiRi was expected at the event, even showing off her pink hair ahead of time, but she sadly came down with the flu and was unable to attend.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles attends the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We weren't treated to one of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's iconic outfits this time around, despite his girlfriend, the actress Taylor Russell, being in attendance.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor wasn't at the Met Gala because she's currently preparing to start the European leg of her Eras Tour. The first date is set for 9 May in Paris, France. The singer's absence wasn't the most surprising, however, as she hasn't attended since 2016.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce at a Miami Grand Prix after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor's boyfriend didn't end up attending the Met Gala solo, though he did attend the Kentucky Derby and Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cowboy Carter singer didn't grace the Met's iconic steps this year, and hasn't since 2016.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively is responsible for some of the best outfits in Met Gala history, but she opted to skip the event this year.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds followed his wife's lead and was nowhere to be seen on Monday.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga unfortunately (for us) hasn't attended the Gala since 2019.

Ben Affleck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Affleck didn't join his wife Jennifer Lopez at this year's Gala. While Jen was serving as a co-chair for the event, Ben unfortunately had a scheduling conflict, per People.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 2019 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry didn't dress up as a hamburger or a chandelier for this year's Met Gala—in fact, despite the AI pictures you may have seen, the singer didn't attend at all.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The supermodel attended the Met Gala solo in 2022, and with husband Justin in 2021, but she skipped the fashion event this year.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber attends the 2021 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is reportedly "facing some difficulties" at the moment, so he understandably didn't feel up to the red-carpet event.

Ice Spice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rapper attended for the first time last year, but wasn't in attendance this year.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen explained on Instagram Stories that she never planned to attend the Met Gala this year.

John Legend

John Legend attends the 2014 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

John showed up to the King's Trust Gala in NYC last week with wife Chrissy, but opted to miss out on the Met.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It came as something of a surprise that Anne Hathaway wasn't at the Met Gala. However, her The Idea of You costar Nicholas Galitzine — who made his Met debut — revealed that she gave him a "pep talk" before the event.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka — and husband Nick Jonas — appeared to skip the Met because the boy band member has the flu.

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham attended the event sans wife Nicola this year, and revealed that the Lola director was spending time with her grandmother instead.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jared Leto is often the highlight of the Met Gala, whether he's dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette or he's holding a model of his own head, so he was definitely missed on Monday.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid was at the Met Gala, but her younger sister Bella decided to skip it.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gisele Bündchen skipped the Met to spend time with her family, and to help her home state in Brazil, Rio Grande do Sul, which has been hit by devastating flooding.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbie herself skipped the Met Gala because she was busy filming her latest movie, per Cosmopolitan. Fair enough, we'll let this one slide.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi may be one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to roles in Saltburn, Priscilla, and Euphoria, but he was nowhere to be seen on Monday.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Paul Mescal wasn't at the Met this year, Ayo Edebiri was asked about him, so it's kind of like he was?

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma was sadly not on the RSVP list on Monday, having last attended the event in 2022.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse made her Met Gala debut in 2023, and skipped the event this time around after giving birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson earlier this year.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Presumably, R-Patz also skipped the event to be with his partner and baby.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends the 2021 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet is a king of red-carpet dressing, but he hasn't been spotted at the Met since 2021.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner attends the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Turner hasn't directly addressed why she skipped the Met Gala this year, but she's obviously had a difficult few months after splitting from ex-husband Joe Jonas, so she may not have been feeling up to it.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attends the 2023 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart can rock a Chanel outfit like no other, but sadly this year we had to do without her incredible sense of style at the Met Gala.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 2018 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her friend Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez doesn't seem to be a huge fan of the Met — she hasn't been to the event since 2018.