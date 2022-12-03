Britney Spears appears to have reconciled with her sister following public feud

Britney Spears appears to have made up with her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, following a public falling out which saw the singer blast her sister on social media. Despite their fraught relationship in the past, Britney celebrated her own birthday with a shout out to her younger sister - who is best known for starring on the Nickolodeon show Zoey 101.

Britney shared two cute photos of her sister on Instagram, writing, “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you…congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone”

“If anybody knows what that feels like … I get it,” she wrote, adding several emojis, “My baby sister !!! I love you!!!”

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the photos shared, Britney shared two portraits of her sister: one of her strumming a guitar and another of her sitting in a kitchen with a smile on her face.

It’s a big change from Britney’s previous words for her sister Jamie, which saw Britney call her sister “scum” amid the news of Jamie’s memoir Things I Should Have Said being released earlier this year. In a now deleted post reported by Us Weekly, she alleged that Jamie knew all about the conservatorship she was freed from earlier this year which Britney described as abusive in court testimony.

Britney said in her post, “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW…Bullshit!!!”

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Whatever happened between the sisters in the past, Britney seems to be having the time of her life currently as she more recently shared a photo of herself lounging topless on the beach. While she revealed she’s currently “sick with the flu,” she shared a photo of her husband Sam Asghari surprising her with a birthday cake and candles.

Jamie wasn’t the only person to receive an outpouring of love today, as Britney also shouted out her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline - whose father is her former husband and backup dancer Kevin Federline. She wrote, “To both of my boys…I love you…I would die for you!!! God speed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!! I send my love.”