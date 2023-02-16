Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got paid SO much money for that Dunkin' ad

Ahead of the Super Bowl, brands fight for a coveted 30-second ad spot to be shown during the American football programme.

For example, you might have seen that Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher Horowitz from Clueless in a Rakuten ad, but there's another star-studded spot we'd like to discuss right now.

Ben Affleck directed and starred in a Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts) ad alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez, a move which was kind of genius considering that Affleck is an extremely faithful customer of the coffee chain.

But while we're sure the funny aspect of starring in this ad was a major pull, it turns out there may have been another effective incentive thrown in the mix for the famous couple: Affleck was apparently offered a contract with Dunkin' worth "several million dollars," as a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The company additionally offered Affleck a donation to Eastern Congo Initiative, the nonprofit he co-founded to help create greater economic and social opportunities in eastern Congo.

It's unclear what exactly Dunkin' and Affleck have in store for their continuing partnership, but a press release for the ad spot read: "While this is a first for Dunkin’ and Ben, it is certainly not the last! Stay tuned for more to come!"

Affleck and Lopez played themselves in the Super Bowl ad, with Affleck working as a Dunkin' employee. He exaggerated his Boston accent to take customers' drive-through orders. His last customer was Lopez, who had apparently not been warned beforehand that her Oscar-winning husband had taken a side gig at a coffee chain. It's fun and silly, and you can watch it below.

Affleck recently addressed his obsession with Dunkin', specifically discussing how his children feel about it.

"I think they're charmed by it," he told People. "I like to think so. I don't know if it's true, but, just as with so many other things, it's what I tell myself. I think it's tolerated, which is the most you can hope for as the parent of adolescents, I found."

Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.