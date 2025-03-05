Angelina Jolie just supported daughter Zahara during a milestone moment

If there's one thing we know about Angelina Jolie, is that she will show up to support her six children when the occasion calls for it. The latest such occasion was an amazing milestone for her 20-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie, who made the keynote speech over the weekend during the Women In Training Inc. Mother-Daughter Brunch at a hotel in Montgomery, Alabama. Angelina's attendance at the event further explains her absence from the Oscars on Sunday.

On Saturday, 1 March, Zahara — a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia — spoke to the assembled crowd about the issue of period poverty. This, according to UN Women, refers to women and girls around the world who can't easily afford or access menstruation care products and safe water to help them manage their periods.

Ahead of the event, the president and CEO of Women In Training, Adeyela Bennett, spoke to WAKA 8 Action News about Zahara's participation: "We are truly honoured that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the Fourth Annual WIT Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training," Adeyela said.

She added: "We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and to support our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent."

With her activism, Zahara is beautifully following in her famous mum's footsteps. Angelina is known for her dedication to serving the causes she cares about, including working closely with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) between 2001 and 2022. As part of that work, she carried out 60 field missions around the world and used her voice to help bring support to refugees. Angelina has also created a number of foundations over the course of her career.

The actress shares six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

