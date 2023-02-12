All the backstage beauty secrets from the BRIT Awards 2023

Awards season has kicked off, with the Grammys earlier this month, the BRIT Awards (opens in new tab), as well as the fast approaching BAFTA Awards and the upcoming Oscars, which will take place next month.

When it comes to awards ceremonies celebrities never fail to bring the glitz and glamour, and that was definitely the case at this year's BRITs, which took place at London's The O2 Arena on 11 February and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

From Lizzo and Maya Jama to Sam Ryder and Charli XCX, we have got all the insight on the skincare, make-up cosmetics, as well as haircare products the A-listers swear by in advance of the music extravaganza

Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty)

Lizzo graced the stage at the BRITs with her Big Grrrls dancers wearing an epic cone outfit yet still nailing the choreography.

The 34-year-old performed an epic medley of her hit tracks, which included Special, 2 Be Loved and, of course, About Damn Time, which sent us into a frenzy, as did her make-up look.

Lizzo's make-up team have shared the skincare tools and serums, as well as other make-up essentials, they used to get the songstress ready for the evening.

To prep her skin ahead of the performance, celebrity make-up artist, Alexx Mayo, relied on FaceGym and Charlotte Tilbury.

Alexx shared: "To create Lizzo’s super sculpted look for tonight’s Brit Awards, I used a combination of FaceGym’s famous tools to help me prep her skin to perfection. You can’t beat that just left the studio feeling but when you can recreate it from home – or in a hotel room, you’re already winning."

On the MUA's Instagram account, he shared a string of close up photos of the singer to showcase the complete beauty look, and detailed the products used, so we can replicate it - or attempt to at least.

To prepare Lizzo's skin, Alexx used the FaceGym Pro and FaceGym's

Face Ball (opens in new tab), which is a miniature weighted ball, and the Multisculpt Tool, (opens in new tab) to sculpt her skin, contour her assets, while also boosting the skin's circulation for a brighter and plumper visage.

FaceGym was also said to be used on the likes of Shania Twain, Ellie Goulding, Vick Hope, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and more stars who attended the event.

Once the skin was prepped, Alexx went on to use Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir (opens in new tab) and the iconic Magic Cream (opens in new tab) to give that added glow and hydration everyone's skin needs.

In one Instagram Story Alexx panned to the array of beauty essentials ready to perfect Lizzo's make-up for the evening, which included an array of Charlotte Tilbury make-up cosmetics, which was, quite literally, the sight of dreams.

Alexx used Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Airbrush Complexion as the base, before adding a touch of the new Pillow Talk Matte Blush Wand (opens in new tab) in the shade Dream Pop to Lizzo's cheeks, and a sweep of the Hypnotizing Eye Pops in shade Pillow Talk Ultra Violet (opens in new tab), which has yet to drop, for the purple hue on her eyelids we predict will be the eyeshadow trend of the season.

Charli XCX

A post shared by Lilly Keys 🗝 (@lilly_keys) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Charli XCX made a powerful statement at the BRIT Awards 2023, not only in her sheer glitzy maxi dress, and her after party ensemble, which included a slogan crop top with the phrase "Real Winner" emblazoned on the front, but her honesty when she addressed the lack of female and diverse representation in the categories at the BRITs. (opens in new tab)

For the evening the Boys hitmaker kept her make-up simple, bar the bold smoky eye make-up, which was perfected by make-up artist Lilly Keys.

The MUA has revealed YSL Beauty, as well as Lilly Lashes false eyelashes (opens in new tab)were used to make the dramatic look, and they're super affordable falsies at just £12.

The thick winged eyeliner, which gave us Amy Winehouse vibes, was swept across Charli's face close to her hairline with a dark black kohl, while her lids were contrasted with a subtle grey shadow.

Lilly shared: "I used Lilly Lashes Barely Flare Individuals to give that hot girl grunge glam vibe on Charli’s eyes to let the liner really shine.

"To accentuate her dramatic winged eyeliner style, I placed the fluffy Barely Flare lashes the outer corners to lift and elongate the eye.”

Sam Ryder

(Image credit: Getty)



Sam Ryder made it known he was not quite bright eyed and bushy tailed prior to the BRIT Awards, and only had a few hours sleep because he was so excited to perform and attend the bash.

In a bid to conceal those tired eyes, it appears Sam used 111 SKIN's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask prior to gracing the stage.

Although this has yet to be confirmed, the eye masks he showcased on his Instagram Story look very similar to the ones from the celebrity-loved brand, which we swear by.

Speaking in his Instagram Story ahead of the event, the Space Man singer said: "I got two hours sleep last night. It was probably the excitement but more probably the jetlag.

"My neighbour gave me some of these. I hope they work. I really do hope they work."

The 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond eye mask (opens in new tab)are simple to use, all you have to do is peel off and place under your eyes - and they cost just £14.

Maya Jama

(Image credit: Getty)

Maya Jama never fails to impress, and with two outfit changes during the evening, she certainly had us lost for words.

Letitia Sophia was the celebrity make-up artist behind her beauty look, while Harold Casey was the genius behind her sleek updo for the evening.

Letitia has yet to reveal exactly what beauty products were used to create the Love Island hosts classy look.

However, Harold has shared the exact tools and products used to nail the hairstyle, which lasted through the entire BRIT Awards, and Maya's Coca Cola afterparty on a boat - that is saying something.

Some of the go-to haircare brands Harold relied on to perfect Maya's do included ghd, Milk and Blush, Color Wow, as well as Got 2 B, and Living Proof.

To style the hair Harold turned to ghd's Helios Hairdryer (opens in new tab), Soft Curl Tong (opens in new tab) and natural Bristle Brush.

Of course, prior to applying any heat to Maya's brunette tresses Harold used ghd's Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray (opens in new tab)to protect her hair from any damage.

To ensure the style stayed in place for the event, Harold turned to the iconic, and celebrity loved, Color Wow Dreamcoat Spray (opens in new tab) to reduce frizz and flyaways while also helping to achieve that desired sleek shine, Color Wow's Raise the Root (opens in new tab) for added volume, as well as the brand's Shine Mist for that wet look.

Harold also lathered Maya's hair with Living Proof's No Frizz Oil to keep the style in place and looking sleek without any pesky strays from falling out of place.

While Living Proof's Flex Hair Spray (opens in new tab), and Got 2 B's Glue Hair Spray (opens in new tab) were the go-to's to fix Maya's hair securely.

A post shared by ⚡LONDON HAIR STYLIST ⚡️ (@haroldcaseylondonhair) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With all that in mind, why not channel your inner Maya, Lizzo, Charli XCX and Sam Ryder with the perfect home pamper or glamorous make over for your next girls night out now you know the secrets?

For more details on all the goings on at the BRIT Awards, from acceptance speeches, (opens in new tab) to the moments you may have missed (opens in new tab), we have you covered.