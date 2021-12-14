Your guide to ‘feel good’ gifting

The perfect exhale-inducing gifts for someone who needs to take time out
If there’s one thing that we could all do with this Christmas, it’s products that make us feel good. After the trials and tribulations of the last year and a half, why not give your loved one something that will really make a difference to their day?
From new reads to bath oils, here is a round-up of Marie Claire’s favourite me-time gifts.
This article is created in partnership with HUM Nutrition and TEMPLESPA.
If you’re looking for some treats that help with downtime, scroll down…
HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Skin Supplement, £20 | Cult Beauty
Beauty vitamins have blown up this year, with lots of us realising that being healthy on the inside is key to looking great. Why not kick-start a loved one’s supplement obsession with one that is specifically designed to soothe dry skin? These sustainable and vegan skin hydration boosters are made from a mixture of hyaluronic acid, vitamin D and amla fruit. The ingredients combine to retain moisture, hydrate the skin and protect it against pollution. Glowing, healthier skin is just two gummies a day away. Each pot contains 60 gummies which is enough for 30 days. Follow @humnutrition.
TEMPLESPA Truffle-Luminance Candle, £45 | TEMPLESPA
If the festive time is for anything, it’s for treating your loved ones to the beauty products that go beyond the everyday. TEMPLESPA has created a whole collection of indulgent products that revel in extravagance. From sparkling champagne to rich truffle and smooth silks, this candle encapsulates advent after just one burn. With a scent pay off that really does the leg work, this candle will last way longer than the 12 days of Christmas.
Haircuts4Homeless HEAR ME, SEE ME Photo Book, £49 | Haircuts4Homeless
Due to the pandemic, almost 100,000 households were reported as homeless at the start of 2021. Haircuts4Homeless is a charity that aims to break the stigmas and stereotypes that surround homelessness by offering free haircuts to those living on the streets. This book depicts the numerous hair cuts that the charity has provided and echoes it’s amazing work. Packed full of images captured by industry-renowned fashion photographer, Jack Eames, the hard back is a thought provoking addition to the most extensive reading list. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the book go straight back to the charity.
Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Bath and Shower Oil, £49 | Aromatherapy Associates
Make sure someone takes some time out in 2022 by buying them cult bath products. This bath and shower oil was specifically designed by the founder of Aromatherapy Associates to help reduce anxiety and pull people out of those blue moments. The combination of clary sage, sandalwood and geranium give the product it's aromatherapy kick. What’s more, for every bottle sold 10% of the proceeds are donated to the charity Defence Against Cancer Foundation.
Neal’s Yard Remedies Bee Lovely All Over Balm, £27 | Neal’s Yard Remedies
If the winter is good for anything, it’s making skin drier and more irritated - the joys. If you know someone who finds it hard to manage their skin, why not invest in this deeply nourishing, luxurious body balm from Neal’s Yard Remedies? It absorbs in seconds and smells great too, leaving skin de-stressed and feeling great. If you purchase this product, you’ll be saving the bees too!
Drunk Elephant Face Value Skin Kit, £74 | Space NK
There is no better way to start the day than with a great skincare routine. This starter kit from Drunk Elephant is the perfect gift for someone who has just gotten into skincare thanks to its hydrating serums and creams. From the brand’s famous peptide cream to it’s vitamin C infused eye cream, it covers all the bases. Put this under the tree for morning skin glee.