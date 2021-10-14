Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to days of note, the 14th of October is a big one for avid readers. Why you might, rather rightly, ask? It’s Super Thursday.

Super Thursday, as it’s known within the publishing industry, is the day publishers launch their biggest titles in preparation for the Christmas market. Almost 300 hardbacks have been published today.

With a great mix of books from big names from the worlds of comedy, sports and food as well as a few up and coming authors and some much loved best-selling authors.

This Super Thursday is a little bit bigger as Amazon have also revealed their top ten pre-ordered books. Sharing a bit more of an insight into what to either expect in your stocking or, place on your Christmas wish list. Offering an insight into some of the wider trends from a full list of titles.

Lisa de Meyer, of Amazon Books UK, shared:

“It has been a very different and challenging year for authors and readers alike but we are genuinely excited about the depth and breadth of brilliant books coming out on Super Thursday and in the run-up to Christmas. There is something for everyone, whether you want to practise your puff pastry or lose yourself in a page-turner, so we’re sure the nation will be curling up with a good book this Christmas. For those looking for further reading inspiration, Amazon UK’s editorial team will also be curating a Books of 2021 page to showcase some of the very best titles available.”

The top 10 include these five which are set to be epic page-turners: