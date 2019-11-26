Win a beauty advent calendar every week in the lead up to Christmas!

Last chance to win before December!

Beauty advent calendars have become something of a phenomenon in recent years. We have firmly turned our backs on chocolate, because we are now far more interested in opening up a window to discover a face cream than a truffle.

However, the bloody things go on sale so early in the year that some are even sold out come October. Which is why we’re offering you the chance to win one a week from now until December.

To enter, answer the question posted to our Instagram stories (@marieclaireuk) every Wednesday until December – you’ll find the answer somewhere on this page! Or, head to our Facebook page and follow the instructions on the competition post.

Entries will be open for 24 hours, the duration that the Instagram story is live, with Facebook entries closing at 12pm on Thursdays. One winner will be selected each week at random – please note that our Privacy Policy, Terms & Conditions and Competition T&Cs apply.

This week’s calendar is from… Feelunique!

Feelunique 24 Day Beauty Advent Calendar

The great thing about a department store or e-tailer beauty advent calendar is that you get a great mix of brands in the mix. The now out of stock Feelunique offering is packed with the likes of Philip Kingsley, Rituals, Living Proof, so you’ll have a real beauty haul to see you into 2020.

Plot twist: To make sure you’ve been paying attention, you’ll need to answer the Instagram Stories question with the word ‘banana’ to be in with your chance to win.

Best of luck with your entry!