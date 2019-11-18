Victoria Beckham Beauty launches first skincare product

Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare has landed – and it gives a next-level glow.

The skincare collaboration every beauty editor secretly hoped would happen just became real: Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader.

It’s no secret that Beckham is a fan of Augustinus Bader’s The Cream. Ever since models at her SS20 fashion week show were given facial massages using it, then hit the catwalk wearing little else on their faces, rumours were rife that Beckham’s next beauty foray would be into skincare with the help of Professor Bader himself.

Rumours that have proved to be true.

So what happened when beauty trailblazer Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader, a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine, teamed up?

The first Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare product was born.

The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is ‘the first priming moisturiser of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for make-up application,’ according to Professor Bader.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92

Taking inspiration from Beckham’s best-selling Morning Aura product that she launched as part of her first beauty collection with Estée Lauder in 2016, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is a hybrid.

Think part moisturiser, part pore-minimising primer, part glowing make-up base, but with an injection of science courtesy of Bader’s expertise in stem cell research.

‘It’s a lightweight moisturiser that just glides on the skin but it gives you an instant smoothing, lifting, tightening glow, then over time it improves the health of your skin,’ the co-founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty, Sarah Creal, tells Marie Claire.

Put simply, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer recreates supermodel skin and acts as the ideal base for foundation.

‘Victoria is not naive about launching skincare as a designer,’ adds Creal. ‘She knows that, both personally and for building the brand, she really needed to create something that was totally different to anything that was out there. If we were going to do Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare, it had to be really active. Victoria just picked up the phone and called Professor Bader and that’s where everything started.’

To that end, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer features cutting-edge technology backed by clinical results, without wavering on the brand’s clean ingredient promise.

Packing the biggest punch ingredients-wise is Augstinus Bader’s proprietary TFC8 technology, which he calls ‘stem cell food’ – a blend of natural amino acids, medicine-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules – that fire up your skin’s own repair process.

In fact, in terms of cell turnover, Creal says you can expect 100% greater cell turnover after just 16 days of using the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer – ‘you basically have totally fresh skin’, she explains.

Suffice to say, we’re sold.