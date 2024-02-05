As a beauty editor turned manicurist, if there's one thing I can get involved with, it's a themed nail trend manicure. So while I do love a Valentine's Day manicure to get in on the cutesy holiday, I don't love an overly cheesy or novelty design. I do like it to last beyond just the day and not feel too OTT. Having said that, it's the perfect excuse to go all out with pinks, reds and a whole lot of chrome pigment.

In this list, I've included some you can try at home, once you've mastered how to paint your nails (plus where to shop for supplies), as well as others that require a professional's help; so send them to your nail tech for your next appointment.

The best part about these nail art designs is that they can be adapted to suit your style. So you can either fully recreate a look, or take elements and redesign aspects for your perfect Valentine's Day manicure. Here are 11 of my favourite Valentine's Day nail art designs to inspire you for your next manicure.

1. Micro hearts

The easiest way to turn any fun manicure into a chic one is to make everything miniature, and hearts for Valentine's Day is no different.

2. Flame Valentine's nails

If you're not keen on traditional Valentine's Nails, these are an incredible alternative. Take these to your next nail appointment for inspo.

3. Chrome skittles

If you're not a fan of nail art but still want a themed mani, try a skittles design (which takes a slightly different hue on each nail) and add a chrome top coat.

4. Airbrush stars

Another one to take to your nail tech is this epic airbrush look, requiring a lot of different techniques. Just make sure you give them a head's up and enough time for in your booking for this one.

5. Metallic hearts

Make any manicure a little fancier by swapping regular polish shades for metallics.

Wet n Wild Wild Shine Nail Color in Ready To Propose £2.29 at Boots Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Out Of This Pearl £9.99 at Boots

6. Metallic hearts

Fellow nail techs, don't hate me for this one, I couldn't help it—the heart metallic trend taking Instagram by storm. This is definitely one for a professional, just be sure to ask your nail tech if they are willing to do it before you get in the chair for you appointment!

7. Double French mani

If you can't decide between red or pink this Valentine's Day, choose both and do a double French mani.

8. Valentine's Bouquet

If you're a floral nail design lover, now is your time to shine. This sweet set has an added bow for some Valentine's Day charm.

9. Chrome red French tips

Jazz up any standard French manicure but making it red and adding a glaze effect top coat.

10. Cherry blushed nails

Add a touch of cherry instead of bright pink with this airbrush technique, finished off with metallic silver detailing.

11. Black hearts

Add some romance to a chic, minimalist manicure with some micro black and white hearts.