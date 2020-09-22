This is the Beauty Box you need to get your hands on now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With so many beauty boxes on the market it’s hard to know which ones give you bang for your buck and actually include products you will use. So let us make this easy for you. Ateh Jewel’s The Glow Box doesn’t disappoint.

For one, it’s a collaboration between two major beauty powerhouses. In this case, we’re talking about Space NK and multi-award-winning journalist, diversity advocate and Marie Claire’s very own beauty columnist, Ateh Jewel.

Second, the limited-edition Glow Box contains one of the best product edits we’ve ever come across. Priced at £125, the box has a value of over £240 and includes some of Space NK’s best-selling cult brands, with REN, Votary and By Terry all making the cut.

‘This box is a curation of some of my favourite products to help you glow from the inside out – because everyone loves to glow!’ says Ateh. You only need to watch one of her beauty IGTVs to see the proof and be flooded with expert advice.

Most importantly, nothing Ateh does comes without a charitable touch – and this is a big one. Space NK will be donating an incredible £10,000 to her new Dr Ateh Jewel Foundation, which will support black students through higher education and help carry forward the BLM movement.

‘I’ve always found beauty to be a healing, safe space for me,’ explains Ateh. ‘I want to create a safe space for others and help move forward BLM and real social justice by launching the Dr Ateh Jewel Foundation. I want to put more people of colour in the boardroom by helping them in further education. I am honoured that Space NK will be helping me launch the foundation with a generous donation, for a brighter and more beautiful future for us all. This box represents everything that I want to do, and I’m really proud of it.’

So what’s inside Ateh Jewel’s The Glow Box?

Chantecaille Pure Rosewater

Hand-harvested rose petals, distilled in artesian well water, produce this uplifting rosewater spray. Spritz on the face to reinvigorate and nourish the skin.

REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask

A potent exfoliating mask formulated to renew the complexion and restore a natural glow to the skin.

Votary Facial Oil – Neroli and Myrrh

For skin prone to acting out, this clever formulation is designed to tackle excess oil, dry patches, dullness and uneven skin tone.

Aveda Sap Moss Shampoo and Conditioner

Formulated to clarify and smooth hair without weighing it down, this nourishing pair work to calm frizz and minimise dryness.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed – Chocolate Geode

A creamy luminising powder that creates a soft glow on the skin. Ateh’s go-to shade is this luscious chocolate brown with gold pearl finish.

By Terry Lash-Expert Twist Brush Mascara

Designed to give both greater length and volume, this mascara uses an innovative 2-step twist brush.

Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Balm – Blood Orange

A tangy blood-orange scented lip balm that hydrates with grapeseed and black currant oils while also imparting a natural sheen.