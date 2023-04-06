Hate facial sunscreen? This brand has one (or two) you'll love—trust me

If you’re at all passionate about your skincare routine, you’ll know how important sunscreen (opens in new tab) is. We beauty editors—and every dermatologist on the planet—preach about the importance of SPF (opens in new tab) every single day (come rain or shine) to prevent sun damage and early signs of ageing, and even minimise skin condition flare-ups (like rosacea (opens in new tab)). But, up until a few years ago, sunscreen was the least sexy product in your routine.

However, legacy brands started revamping old formulas to make them more elegant and accessible (namely improving on those chalky finishes) and newer, cooler brands started emerging giving us plenty more choice. One of those brands was Supergoop! (opens in new tab). For the past 15 years, founder Holly Thaggard has made it her mission to make sunscreen an actual joy to use—and boy, has she achieved just that.

Supergoop! has a formula for everyone, no matter your preferences. It’s just a matter of understanding each product’s key features to find your favoured formulas. And with Supergoop! now available across Europe (finally!) there truly is no excuse to not find your SPF soulmate — and be loyal to it daily.

Ahead, get a closer look at the pros and cons of each formula.

1. Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 For the traditional SPF lovers Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You’re pretty basic when it comes to SPF + You don't mind a slight film Reasons to avoid - You prefer fluid formulas - You're really oily

Let’s start with the most traditional sunscreen of the lot, which is actually my personal favourite because of its simplicity. It has a lightweight yet still creamy texture and feels hydrating but not too heavy. It also absorbs into the skin fast whilst leaving a nice moisturised film, which I find gives a pleasantly sticky base for my make-up. Its thin, moisturising texture makes it an ideal option for those with dry skin or folk who like to prep skin well ahead of makeup. Sometimes the best things in life are the least complicated, and that's what you'll find with Play.

2. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Supergoop)

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30 For those seeking SPF invisibility Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK (opens in new tab) View at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You want your SPF to double as a primer + You’re worried about a white cast Reasons to avoid - You don't like the feeling of silicones - You like something higher than SPF 30

Unseen does what it says on the tin. It delivers excellent protection from UVA and UVB rays without a trace of white, chalky sunscreen. Although it lives up to being totally invisible, it’s a bit of a marmite product because of the silicone feel to it. Generally, those with dry skin avoid these formulas, but those with oily skin (particularly those regularly using primer), really like them. If you’ve tried all other traditional SPF formulas out there without any luck in finding “the one”, give this weightless, scentless formula a whirl.

3. Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 30 For the dewy devotees Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You seek a glow wherever you go + You want SPF to double as a dewy primer Reasons to avoid - You’re prone to not using enough SPF - You prefer a matte finish

If you’re the ultimate glow-seeker then Supergoop’s Glowscreen will be right up your street. It’s a creamy, tinted formula that, when massaged into the skin, leaves a pearlescent, lit-from-within finish that isn’t wet-looking. The formula contains hyaluronic acid (a super hydrator) and niacinamide (a super soother) for extra skin benefits, which I personally love.

The only problem with this formula is that a lot of people don’t tend to use enough—two finger lengths for the face and neck is adequate for most people—because it has a noticeable shimmer. If that’s you, you might want to use something like Play and then layer Glowscreen over the top where you want some extra shimmer (and protection).

4. Supergoop! Sheerscreen Sunscreen SPF30

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Supergoop! Sheerscreen Sunscreen SPF 30 For the no-frills folk Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You prefer a mineral formula Reasons to avoid - You want to avoid a white cast

Just because we’re calling it no-frills doesn’t mean it’s not the ideal formula for a lot of people out there. It’s a pleasant, moisturising formula that isn’t greasy. It doesn’t feel heavy or prove difficult to blend in, which is a huge plus compared with other mineral formulas out there.

This is a 100% mineral formula, meaning it uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which does leave a white cast—it’s very rare (if not impossible) for a mineral formula to be completely free from a chalky finish so I actually think the name of the product here can be a little deceiving.

5. Supergoop! Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 30

(Image credit: Sephora UK )

Supergoop! Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 30 For the oily crowd Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Your main concern is oil control Reasons to avoid - You have dry skin

Mattescreen is the newest formula to launch here in the UK and it has solved many SPF woes for oily people out there. The formula is thicker than the rest (think: elegant Dream Matte Mousse) and feels almost whipped, which works well to softly blur pores. It dries down completely matte without looking or feeling dry in the slightest, which is seriously impressive. Even as someone with super-dry skin, I find myself reaching for Mattescreen on make-up-free days where I don’t want to look wet or dewy from my SPF.

6. Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 For full-face make-up fans Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You want an on-the-go formula to top-up Reasons to avoid - You’re a self-confessed lazy SPF user

Unfortunately you can no longer use the excuse of wearing a full face of make-up to avoid reapplying sunscreen throughout the day when formulas like the Glow Stick exist. This cute little solid stick is completely sheer, non-greasy and can be applied over the top of make-up without disrupting it too severely.

While this isn’t likely going to give you enough coverage for your initial sunscreen application, it couldn’t be more perfect for top-ups when you’re on-the-go. I also find stick formulas great for areas you know you often miss, like underneath clothes straps and eyelids.

7. Supergoop (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 30 For sensitive scalps Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + You’re looking for something to touch up with Reasons to avoid - You’re looking for a main, everyday sunscreen

Powder doesn’t cut it when it comes to your base SPF layer. There’s no guarantee of coverage with just a powder formula, which is why a liquid base is always recommended. However, a dusting of this is perfect for setting make-up, working it through your scalp (yes, our scalps can burn too!), and touch-ups throughout the day so it’s great to have in your bag on particularly sunny days.