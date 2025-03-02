All kinds of issues, ranging from hormones and lack of sleep to harsh wintery weather, can cause your complexion to look a little sorry for itself and leave your skin in need of some TLC.

When it comes to finding a quick-working remedy for dry and dull skin, you should look for hard-working ingredients, including peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. You’ll find all of them and more in Ole Henriksen’s Strength Trainer Peptide Booster Moisturizer. The impressive formulation means it’s like a mini-facial in a pretty purple tub.

(Image credit: Ole Henriksen)

Ole Henriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Booster Moisturizer Today's Best Deals £42 at Lookfantastic

I first used this hero cream soon after its launch back in early 2022, and I was amazed at how well it perked up my skin with minimal effort. The line-up of big-name ingredients tackles a range of issues from dryness to sallowness after just a couple of uses, and since then, I like to keep it handy for whenever my complexion needs a pick-me-up.

As you can imagine, as a beauty editor, I get to regularly test out some of the best face serums and face creams, but it’s rare for me to fall so hard for one like I have with this little tub. So, what makes this one stand out from the crowd?

Well, there’s a long list of reasons, but the top one is how hydrating it is. This cream is designed to strengthen and reinforce the skin’s natural barrier and does so by using a potent blend of barrier building blocks, which includes peptides and ceramides, as well as fatty acids and moisture-marvel hyaluronic acid to deeply nourish and repair damage. I can attest to the fact that it does work wonders to quench parched skin, leaving it feeling bouncy and new again.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Next up is how glowy and smooth it makes my face look. Hydrated skin will always look and feel brighter, and the actual cream itself has a glossy finish to it that adds a dewy sheen over my face that brightens brilliantly before I’ve applied any make-up. It creates a healthy-looking glow without feeling slimy or sticky and absorbs brilliantly fast, so I can crack on with the rest of my routine without any waiting time.

On top of all that, this formulation also contains collagen to ease the appearance of the early signs of ageing. After just a couple of weeks of use, I found that my skin felt a little smoother and looked fresher. It’s a great all-rounder for skin that’s lost its oomph.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The texture of the cream also deserves a mention. It has a strangely firm and bouncy feel in the tub that swipes onto fingertips with a balm-like texture, which then melts quickly into the skin for a silky and creamy finish. It's unlike anything I’ve used before, and it has an unusual yet lovely feel to it.

As if all of the above wasn't enough, I also really like the packaging. The joyful purple tub stands out from the crowd on my bathroom shelf, and although the 50ml glass pot is smaller than some of my other skincare staples, the firm feel of the cream means you can swipe off just the right amount of product each time without any waste. A jar lasts me a few months at a time.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

This moisturiser can be used first thing or as part of your pre-bedtime wind-down. I tend to use it within my morning skincare regime and find that a small amount goes a long way to cover my face and neck. It's great for pepping up any dull or sleepy-looking skin with little effort.

Can you tell I’m a fan?! It fixes a variety of issues with just one swipe and genuinely brings back a youthful glow to my cheeks when they begin to look tired or feel rough. It's like a reliable bestie for my skin's barrier, and I'd be lost without it.