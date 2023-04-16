I just put every Olay eye cream to the test to try and tackle my dark circles and puffiness
Which one was my favourite?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When it comes to high quality skincare that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with drugstore favourite, Olay. I have been a fan of the brand for years, so when it came to choosing the best eye cream (opens in new tab), I was keen to give Olay's selection of eye creams a go.
The brand has everything from retinol eye creams (opens in new tab), eye creams for wrinkles (opens in new tab), collagen eye creams, vitamin c eye creams and more, so there is something for everyone.
For me, I was looking for an eye cream that wouldn't irritate my sensitive skin, but would help tackle my dark under eye circles (opens in new tab) and puffiness, especially in the mornings.
Throughout my time as a beauty writer, I have tested every single Clinique eye cream (opens in new tab), No7 eye cream (opens in new tab), Charlotte Tilbury eye cream (opens in new tab) and more, so I'd like to think of myself as a bit of an expert when it comes to knowing what to look out for. Keep on scrolling to see how I got on with each one, and which ones worked the best for me. If you're not sure how to apply your eye cream (opens in new tab), don't forget to check out our handy guide.
Best awakening eye cream
1. Olay Vitamin B3 24 + Vitamin C Eye Cream
If you're wanting an eye cream to help you look more awake, then this might be the one for you. It contains vitamin C to help brighten the under eye area and vitamin B3 to hydrate. It has a cooling, gel-like consistency that feels amazing to apply in the morning, and it sinks into the skin in no time.
For
- Hydrating
- Brightening
- Lightweight consistency
Against
- Awkward packaging
Best hydrating eye cream
2. Olay Hyaluronic + Vitamin B5 Eye Gel Cream
This product is also more of a gel than a cream, making it so easy to apply. I liked using this both morning and night, to leave my under-eye area feeling plump and hydrated.
For
- Really hydrating
- Packed with hyaluronic acid
Against
- Not the best scent
Best retinol eye cream
3. Olay Retinol 24 Night Eye Cream
Retinol eye creams are great for tackling fine lines and dark circles. This one from Olay contains a retinoid complex and vitamin B3, to ensure your eyes don't feel dry after using. It's designed to be used at night, and has a thicker consistency than the brand's other eye creams. I haven't used it for long enough yet to see big results, but so far it's a winner.
For
- Contains a retinoid complex
- Hydrating
- Thick consistency
Against
- Can only be used at night
Best firming eye cream
4. Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Eye Cream
I've got to be honest, I've never used a product with collagen in before, so I was keen to give this a go. This eye cream contains Olay's highest concentration in collagen peptides, designed to reveal strong, glowing skin. It has a slightly thicker consistency yet it's ultra lightweight, and I'm really excited to see the long term results.
For
- Contains Olay's highest concentration in collagen peptides
- Thick consistency yet lightweight on the skin
Against
- Awkward packaging
Best eye cream for fine lines
5. Olay Niacinamide 24 + Vitamin E Eye Cream
Another great ingredient for tackling fine lines is niacinamide, as it helps to hydrate and smooth the skin. This eye cream also has a thicker consistency compared to the others, and I liked using it in the evenings to allow it to really sink into the skin.
For
- Contains 99% pure niacinamide
- Thick and hydrating
Against
- Not the best under make-up
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
An expert guide to essential oils for stress, sleep and more, plus whether they actually work
Feeling stressed or looking to boost your self care routine? Enter stage right, essential oils
By Dionne Brighton
-
As a fitness writer who wears kit most days, I'm convinced these are *officially* the best black gym leggings you can buy
Black leggings are a staple in every gym girls wardrobe.
By Chloe Gray
-
Yes, your skincare does expire—here's everything the experts want you to know
Including how to make your skincare last longer
By Grace Lindsay