Marie Claire Skin Awards: Moisturise Winners

Whether it’s a serum that packs an anti-ageing punch or a cream to sooth skin between seasons, moisture-grabbing ingredients are key. Keep scrolling for our judges’ pick of the best moisturisers for every skin type…

Best Day Serum

Winner: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Created with the help of dermatologists and scientists, this serum contains A-list ingredients. Think vitamin C for brightness, anti-inflammatory niacinamide and a patented peptide to boost collagen production. Add polyglutamic acid to that line up, which the brand claims is four times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, and this serum performs at the top of its game.

Judge Fiona Embleton says: ‘The best face serum should amplify radiance and make your skin look like the smooth surface of a plum. This serum does exactly that. I’m very impressed.’

Runner up: Skingredients Skin Veg

Best Night Serum

Winner: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

When you go to sleep at night, your skin’s repair mechanisms ramp up to reverse damage from UV rays and pollution. This gel-like serum is the sidekick to that process thanks to probiotics that keep the skin in balance, hyaluronic acid that moisturises and yeast extracts that boost cell activity.

Runner up: L’OCCITANE en Provence Overnight Reset Serum

Best Moisturiser with SPF

Winner: Clinique Superdefense SPF 40 Fatigue + 1st Signs of Age Multi-Correcting Gel

This SPF moisturiser merits the hype because it pumps skin full of moisture via a cooling gel. Plus it adds a layer of sun protection and helps to extinguish any damage from car exhausts with antioxidant vitamin E. It’s the difference between so-so skin and good skin.

Judge Caroline Barnes says: ‘I highly recommend this moisturiser. It makes protecting your skin easy. Light and airy, the formula instantly hydrates, leaving a perfect canvas for make-up.’

Runner up: Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect

Best Anti-Ageing Moisturiser

Winner: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

Antioxidant-rich ginkgo biloba and algae are still the prized firming ingredients in this matte-textured cream. But it’s the addition of an SPF30 to the formula that is making our skin sing.

Judge Emma Gunavardhana says: ‘Soothes and hydrates plus the texture is incredible. The SPF is ideal.’

Runner up: Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream

Best Moisturiser for Oily Skin

Winner: Lumene Nordic Hydra Lähde Fresh Moisture 24H Water Gel

Oily skin still gets dehydrated. But what you want to avoid is suffocating the skin with thick, pore-clogging moisturisers. This refreshing gel delivers a hit of hydration as light as the spring water in the formula, alongside anti-inflammatory organic birch sap and skin-plumping hyaluronic acid.

Runner up: Olay Regenerist Whip SPF30

Best Moisturiser for Dry Skin

Winner: Olay Regenerist 3 Point Cream

This Olay cream is proof that some of the best moisturisers can be found in the high street beauty aisle. Amino acids and peptides join forces to smooth the skin’s surface, improve elasticity and deeply hydrate. Expect instant compliments on your plumper, fresher-looking complexion.

Judge Katie Thomas says: ‘This was a joy to use. My skin loved it. It left my skin feeling like velvet.’

Runner up: Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Best Day Moisturiser

Winner: Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Pure Shots Perfect Plumper Cream

The bouncy texture of this cream indicates exactly what it’ll do for your skin. Nourishing shea butter and hyaluronic acid instantly melt on contact with the skin and ensures it plays nicely under make-up.

Judge Sarah Barnes says: ‘It made my skin look really radiant and like I’d had eight hours sleep the night before.’

Runner up: Skingredients Skin Good Fats

Best Night Moisturiser

Winner: REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream

Whether you’re dealing with the fallout from acne scars, hormones or sun damage, this clean vegan brightening cream helps to reduce dark spots and even skin tone. Also worth a mention is the completely recyclable packaging – even the shive is made up of recyclable plastic.

Judge Sabrina Elba says: ‘It is great to see an anti-dark spot product that is as clean to the skin as it is to the planet.’

Runner up: Irene Forte Skincare Hibiscus Night Cream

Best Face Oil

Winner: Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Face oils often get a bad rap for being too, well, oily. Not this one. Chock full of vitamin C and squalane, it brightens, firms and locks moisture into the deeper layers of skin without feeling greasy or pore-clogging.

Judge Michaela Bolder says: ‘Love this oil for all skin types.’

Runner up: Mauli Rituals Agni Radiance Concentrate

Best Face Mist

Winner: Indeed Laboratories Hydraluron + Moisture Mist

Indeed Laboratories’s face mist contains the same ingredients you’ll find in some of the best moisturisers. In this case, the deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid and antioxidant butterfly bush extract just happen to be suspended in liquid form.

Best Eye Serum

Winner: Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum

When it comes to skincare ingredients that really count, retinol tops the list for its legitimate wrinkle-fighting powers. Alongside extracts of skin-firming kelp and swetia flower, this is still gentle enough to use on a daily basis.

Judge Rose Gallagher says: ‘Fantastic results. Large bottle for 15ml product. Good entry level retinol.’

Best Under-Eye Patches

Winner: Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels

Want a product that works at lightning speed to de-puff, refresh dry skin and visibly brighten? Look no further than these collagen and vitamin C infused patches that are basically the equivalent of eight hours shut-eye (or an espresso courtesy of the caffeine).

Best Eye Cream

Winner: Paula’s Choice Clinical Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream

Paula’s Choice cuts through the noise to deliver hard-working formulas. Take this eye cream, for instance. Five skin-identical ceramides, four types of vitamin C and retinol brighten, firm and soften crow’s feet without anything too aggressive.

Judge Dr Anjali Mahto says: ‘ An excellent combo of ceramides to smooth alongside vitamin A and C; reliable work horse as one expects from this brand.’

Best Lip Product

Winner: Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier



Shea butter and safflower oil flood your pout with moisture. Meanwhile, its minty, tingly sensation stimulates the circulation for a fuller look. Perfect if overdrawn lip liner doesn’t give you the illusion of volume you’re after.

Runner up: Dr.PAWPAW Scrub & Nourish