Marie Claire Skin Awards: Expert Winners

From the best facials to pros-in-the-know about how to tackle skin concerns. These are the trusted game-changing experts to add to your little black beauty book…

Best Skin Clinic

Winner: The Wellness Clinic, Harrods

Meet London’s No1 beauty destination for holistic, aesthetic and wellbeing treatments. From dermatology to beauty acupuncture and full-body cryotherapy, you’ll find it all under this one – very chic – roof.

Best Dermatologist

Winner: Dr Anjali Mahto

She is one of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists and a spokesperson for The British Skin Foundation. What’s more, Dr Anjali is widely recognised for her unique skincare ethos. She bridges the gap between traditional medical dermatology, beauty and cosmetic medicine.

Best Cosmetic Doctor

Winner: Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe

SKNDOCTOR combines her extensive medical knowledge with a refreshingly contemporary take on beauty. No wonder she’s won the hearts of hundreds of influencers around the country. Meanwhile, internationally, she has worked with skincare brands such as Glossier and La Roche-Posay.

Best Facialist

Winner: Debbie Thomas

She’s the go-to facialist for celebrities including Dua Lipa and a whizz with lasers. After scrutinising every pore, Debbie will create a tailor-made facial using the best possible skincare solutions. Whether it’s deep-cleaning extractions or a peel, you’ll leave her treatment bed glowing.

Special Jury Prize

Winner: Abigail James

Her massage techniques leave dull complexions immediately dewier. Or for all-round skin MOTs, you can rely on Abigail to create a bespoke menu. Think peels, micro-needling or radio frequency to stimulate collagen and improve pigmentation. No wonder she’s known as the ‘skin coach’.