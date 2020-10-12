Marie Claire Skin Awards: Body Winners

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to skin, many of us are guilty of treating our faces but neglecting the rest of our body. From mood-boosting bath rituals to the body care winners that make a noticeable difference to the texture of limbs, you’ll never be tempted to stop your skincare at the jawline ever again.

Best Body Moisturiser

Winner: Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion

A smooth operator, if ever we saw one. Firstly, it has solid moisturising credentials (glycerin and milk proteins). If that wasn’t enough, the lactic acid in the formula is hailed as a near miracle for Keratosis Pilaris (tiny red bumps on the backs of arms).

Judge Dr Uchenna Okaye says: ‘My winner! This glided on, lasted all day. Excellent product.’

Runner up: Lush Dream Cream Body Lotion

Best Bath Product

Winner: Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil

Easing tired limbs into this bath oil, rich in relaxing aromas of vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, is the ultimate in self-care.

Judge Ewoma Ukeleghe says: ‘These oils are luxurious and high quality. I felt very relaxed, although it is better used on the skin before showering.’

Best Shower Product

Winner: Aromatherapy Associates Shower Oil

Whether you choose an in-shower potion to de-stress (thank you frankincense and wild camomile). Or one to soothe aching muscles (rosemary, ginger and black pepper), you can count on Aromatherapy Associates to reset your mind and body.

Judge Sherille Riley says: ‘The milky texture leaves skin so soft. This product now tops my Christmas wishlist.’

Runner up: Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Wash

Best Hand Cream

Winner: Burt’s Bees Hemp Hand Cream

Hand cream is suddenly more than just a luxury. It’s an essential part of our skincare routines. This one deftly heals chapped hands with hemp seed oil, a do-it all ingredient rich in vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids.

Best Hand Sanitiser

Winner: Neal’s Yard Remedies Natural Defence Hand Rub

This all-natural hand sanitising spray uses alcohol, alongside purifying witch hazel and essential oils (lemongrass, lavender and thyme). Skin is left squeaky clean and your senses soothed.

Judge Sunil Makan says: ‘Yes, 10’s across the board. This is a permanent fixture in my repertoire. Loved by beauty editors and more.’

Best Body Scrub

Winner: Coco & Eve Bali Buffing Sugar

Like a beachy fairytale, raw virgin coconut oil, coconut flower sugar and volcanic pumice reveal baby-smooth skin on even scaly elbows and heels.

Runner up: GoldfadenMD Doctor’s Body Scrub

Best Body Treatment Product

Winner: Legology Cellu-Lite

This golden oil ticks more boxes than just cellulite-busting (like smelling great and making skin look better). To make legs feel lighter, it’s loaded with detoxifying oils including green mandarin and grapefruit to help flush trapped fluid.

Judge Sara Vaughan says: ‘I’m a bit of an aromatherapy oil expert, as is my French therapist who used it to massage my legs. We both agree it is expertly blended. Plus I love the eco friendly glass bottle and minimal packaging. Definitely one I will keep using.’

Runner up: RéVive Supérieur Body Nightly Renewing Serum

Best Self Tan for Body

Winner: St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

Dubbed the ‘one hour tan’, St Tropez’s 100% natural formula gets to work fast (and we mean fast). It even adapts to individual skin tones thanks to a natural melanin booster. Truly all you need for scoring believably sun-kissed limbs.

Judge Lisa Potter-Dixon says: ‘The OG tanning brand. I love how it advises you how long to leave the tan on, depending on how dark you want to get. The results are worth it.’

Runner up: Vita Liberata pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan Mousse

Best Neck & Décolletage Cream

Winner: StriVectin TL Advanced PLUS Tightening Face & Neck Cream

Because the skin on our neck is thin, sees quite a bit of sun and has fewer oil glands, it often shows signs of ageing sooner than other parts of the body. You can use this cream on both the face and neck, allowing hyaluronic acid to plump up slack skin, peptides to improve elasticity and a form of vitamin B3 (which StriVectin calls NIA-114) to tackle fine lines.

Judge Andrea Thompson says: ‘I really looked forward to applying this cream morning and night. It absorbed quickly and left my skin noticeably smoother and more supple.’

Best Foot Product

Winner: SVR Xerial Foot Peel

After wearing these exfoliating socks for just one hour, dry, callused skin gradually peels away to reveal baby-soft soles a few days later.