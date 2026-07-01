My Dry Skin Usually Hates Summer—This SPF Balm Changed That

Few products have found continued virality quite like La Roche Posay's Cicaplast. But as someone with a history of severe acne, I've always shied away from more occlusive products for fear of provoking blemishes. After putting Cicaplast Baume SPF 50 to the test, I realise just what I've been missing out on with this product.

Touted as a nourishing balm that soothes and protects irritated skin and even minor injuries, the original Cicaplast balm can be used for everything from moisturising to helping to reduce sebaceous filaments on the nose. The SPF 50 version offers all this, with the added benefit of sun protection too.

Other heroes from the Cicaplast range been staples in my daily routine for years, so it's no surprise that this is now joining their ranks. After a week of testing, these are my honest thoughts on Cicaplast Baume SPF 50—and exactly why it's joined the ranks of my long-standing sunscreen favourites for dry areas.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Repairing Baume B5+ SPF 50 for Irritated Skin £12.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Cicaplast Baume SPF 50: My review

I've long been aware of the original Cicaplast and its benefits, particularly for healing ultra-dry and damaged skin. However, it never really felt like something I needed. I'm more on the oily side, and my aforementioned fear of clogging my pores and inviting acne into my life was enough to put me off. But after discovering the SPF 50 formula, I was suitably intrigued.

My number one question was how this product could possibly function as a sunscreen. I was under the assumption that it was extremely thick and not all that easy to rub in, so the thought of applying it over my face? A no-go. But after swatching on my hand, I realised just how easily the formula sinks in and dries down.

Although it's designed to be applied on specific problem areas rather than all over, I wanted to see if it would work across my face. The swatch made me confident enough to apply it in a thin layer, to see exactly how it would fare throughout the day and whether it would agree with my skin.

Swatch of Cicaplast SPF vs rubbed in. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

I'm pleased to report, I was extremely pleasantly surprised. It smoothed over my skin nicely and sank in much quicker than I was expecting. I was prepared for a greasy, shiny finish due to the creamy formula, but it didn't take long to settle and leave a skin-like texture.

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I used slightly more around my nose and on dry patches, and it did a brilliant job at soothing those areas and helping with the texture that appears.

It also sat comfortably on my face all day with noticeable hydration. However, owing to the fact that it isn't intended as a full facial SPF, I did find that it caused some pilling with makeup towards the end of the day.

My skin after applying Cicaplast SPF 50. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

Moving forward, I combined it with my regular SPF—applying a base of my everyday sunscreen and topping it up with Cicaplast SPF 50 around my nose and on any dry, itchy patches that cropped up. This method is definitely the key to success. It allowed me to fully protect my skin from UV rays whilst tackling dry patches and texture where needed.

Who should use Cicaplast Baume SPF 50?

Now, it's important to note that Cicaplast Baume SPF 50 is not designed to be an all-over suncream that you'll wear every day—unless you have very damaged or fragile skin. Rather, it's a soothing treatment that can be applied to problem areas and irritations to help to soothe, heal, and protect from the sun.

It does a brilliant job at protecting and nourishing difficult areas of the skin without compromising on SPF protection. It instantly calms the skin once it's applied, making it a very welcome balm to have on hand for any issues that may crop up.

My favourite way to apply it has been around my nose where I get very dry, and on places like my shoulders, elbows, and knees where I'm prone to dryness or suffer with some peeling after being in the sun. It can also be used to nourish tattoos and protect them from the sun, or on grazes that are healing.

But, if you are someone who feels as though you could benefit from using it across your face, I can confirm that it's fit for purpose—and will relieve discomfort whilst keeping UV at bay.