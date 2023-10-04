Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Come rain or shine, I’ve spoken to enough dermatologists to understand the importance of wearing the best facial sunscreen every day. In fact it is, without exception, the number one product that skin experts tell me we should all be using to keep our skin healthy and looking its best long-term. But while I know that it’s essential, and I’m pretty religious about wearing SPF everyday, some formulations can look a little flat on the skin.

Thankfully, though, that’s all changing thanks to an influx of luminous sunscreens that truly make wearing SPF feel like a joy. These new-gen sunscreens are lightweight, sheeny and so glow-boosting that they act like skincare-makeup hybrids—and often mean that I can skip my beloved tinted moisturiser. The following SPFs are so good, they give even the best highlighters a run for their money.

I’ve rounded up the very best glowy sunscreens that I’ll have on rotation all year round.

1. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30



(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 Best for major glow Today's Best Deals £34 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + So glowy there’s no need for highlighter + Lightweight texture Reasons to avoid - Might be too dewy for very oily skin

US-brand Supergoop have been leading the way in sunscreen innovation for years and their glow-infused sunscreen is something of a cult product globally. It’s definitely pricier than some of the other alternatives on the market, but I have to say it’s worth the money—and the hype. Infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it smooths and hydrates skin while delivering that essential UVA and UVB protection. But most importantly it has the most beautiful, radiant finish that means I often skip most of my makeup entirely when I’m wearing this. Now that we’re coming into autumn, it has become my daily sunscreen of choice thanks to the way it effortlessly brightens my complexion.

2. E.L.F. Cosmetics Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30



(Image credit: E.L.F. Cosmetics)

E.L.F. Cosmetics Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Best for oily skin Today's Best Deals £14 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Affordable + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - On the shimmery side

This is truly a sunscreen-makeup hybrid product—a peach-tinted cream that provides protection from the sun’s rays alongside a naturally radiant glow. The brand refers to it as sun protection and a makeup primer in one, and while it is brightening it definitely has a level of grip that makes it perfect for layering other products on top. I’d say it’s ideal if your skin is on the oilier side but you still want to get in on the glowy sunscreen action. Plus, it contains skin-friendly ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep your skin looking dewy and fresh all day.

3. Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist

(Image credit: Sephora UK)

Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Best for topping up Today's Best Deals £30 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + On-the-go protection + Refreshes skin Reasons to avoid - Not a standalone SPF

In the spirit of sunscreen innovation, I’m obsessed with the latest wave of SPF sprays that make reapplying sunscreen easy. This one from Australian brand Naked Sundays is perfect for topping up your sun protection while you’re out and about—just spray it liberally over your face to refresh skin and boost luminosity, and keep your makeup in tact for longer. This is hands down one of the best SPFs to apply over make-up. It contains watermelon extract and kakadu plum, which is naturally rich in vitamin C, and leaves skin impressively juicy-looking. However, it’s important to note that this is a top-up product and you should always apply your sunscreen as usual at the start of the day to ensure adequate protection from the sun. If you're resistant to add another step to your exisiting routine, how about swapping our your usual day cream for one of the best spf moisturisers?

4. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30

(Image credit: LookFantastic UK)

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30 Best for dehydrated skin Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Escentual View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + So hydrating + Dewy finish Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This is one of my favourite year-round sunscreens and probably one of the skincare products that I recommend most. Enriched with vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, it’s like a big drink of water for parched complexions. It has a gel-like texture that sinks in fast, without leaving behind any sticky residue, and it always amazes me at how cushiony, plump and dewy my skin looks once I’ve applied this. There is no tint or pigment to this product, it provides brightness and glow in a natural, good skin way—and it’s truly undetectable on the skin. Genius.

5. Sun Bum Original Glow Lotion SPF 30+

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Sun Bum Original Glow Lotion SPf 30+ Best for holidays Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Non-comedogenic + Subtly brightening Reasons to avoid - Tinted—not totally invisible on the skin

A brilliant everyday sunscreen, this tinted SPF 30 from Sunscreen has the added benefit of being water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal to take on holiday where you might be dipping in and out of the pool. It goes without saying that it has good UVA and UVB protection, but it also contains skin-brightening kadaku plum and has a tinted formulation that imparts plenty of glow onto skin. It’s really hydrating and great for days that you want to just put one product on your face and be done.

6. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Sheer Tinted Oil-Free SPF 20

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Sheer Tinted Oil-Free SPF20 Best for matching your skin tone Today's Best Deals £25 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Eight shades available + Velvety finish Reasons to avoid - Lower sun protection factor

A lot of glowy sunscreens are infused with a tint, and while the best ones will dissipate into skin leaving only a sheen behind, Beauty Pie’s offering has eight tones available so you can find one that really matches your complexion. While it is only SPF 20—and therefore I’d only wear this during the autumn and winter months. It has a beautiful soft-focus glow that really smooths over skin and diffuses pores and any fine lines. It’s naturally luminous, without being obviously dewy, and great for all skin types.