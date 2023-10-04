Some SPFs can leave the skin looking flat, not these 6 glow-boosting sunscreens
The perfect remedy for dull autumn/winter skin
Come rain or shine, I’ve spoken to enough dermatologists to understand the importance of wearing the best facial sunscreen every day. In fact it is, without exception, the number one product that skin experts tell me we should all be using to keep our skin healthy and looking its best long-term. But while I know that it’s essential, and I’m pretty religious about wearing SPF everyday, some formulations can look a little flat on the skin.
Thankfully, though, that’s all changing thanks to an influx of luminous sunscreens that truly make wearing SPF feel like a joy. These new-gen sunscreens are lightweight, sheeny and so glow-boosting that they act like skincare-makeup hybrids—and often mean that I can skip my beloved tinted moisturiser. The following SPFs are so good, they give even the best highlighters a run for their money.
I’ve rounded up the very best glowy sunscreens that I’ll have on rotation all year round.
1. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
US-brand Supergoop have been leading the way in sunscreen innovation for years and their glow-infused sunscreen is something of a cult product globally. It’s definitely pricier than some of the other alternatives on the market, but I have to say it’s worth the money—and the hype. Infused with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it smooths and hydrates skin while delivering that essential UVA and UVB protection. But most importantly it has the most beautiful, radiant finish that means I often skip most of my makeup entirely when I’m wearing this. Now that we’re coming into autumn, it has become my daily sunscreen of choice thanks to the way it effortlessly brightens my complexion.
2. E.L.F. Cosmetics Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30
E.L.F. Cosmetics Skin Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is truly a sunscreen-makeup hybrid product—a peach-tinted cream that provides protection from the sun’s rays alongside a naturally radiant glow. The brand refers to it as sun protection and a makeup primer in one, and while it is brightening it definitely has a level of grip that makes it perfect for layering other products on top. I’d say it’s ideal if your skin is on the oilier side but you still want to get in on the glowy sunscreen action. Plus, it contains skin-friendly ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep your skin looking dewy and fresh all day.
3. Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist
Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In the spirit of sunscreen innovation, I’m obsessed with the latest wave of SPF sprays that make reapplying sunscreen easy. This one from Australian brand Naked Sundays is perfect for topping up your sun protection while you’re out and about—just spray it liberally over your face to refresh skin and boost luminosity, and keep your makeup in tact for longer. This is hands down one of the best SPFs to apply over make-up. It contains watermelon extract and kakadu plum, which is naturally rich in vitamin C, and leaves skin impressively juicy-looking. However, it’s important to note that this is a top-up product and you should always apply your sunscreen as usual at the start of the day to ensure adequate protection from the sun. If you're resistant to add another step to your exisiting routine, how about swapping our your usual day cream for one of the best spf moisturisers?
4. La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF 30
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Aquagel SPF30
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is one of my favourite year-round sunscreens and probably one of the skincare products that I recommend most. Enriched with vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, it’s like a big drink of water for parched complexions. It has a gel-like texture that sinks in fast, without leaving behind any sticky residue, and it always amazes me at how cushiony, plump and dewy my skin looks once I’ve applied this. There is no tint or pigment to this product, it provides brightness and glow in a natural, good skin way—and it’s truly undetectable on the skin. Genius.
5. Sun Bum Original Glow Lotion SPF 30+
Sun Bum Original Glow Lotion SPf 30+
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A brilliant everyday sunscreen, this tinted SPF 30 from Sunscreen has the added benefit of being water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it ideal to take on holiday where you might be dipping in and out of the pool. It goes without saying that it has good UVA and UVB protection, but it also contains skin-brightening kadaku plum and has a tinted formulation that imparts plenty of glow onto skin. It’s really hydrating and great for days that you want to just put one product on your face and be done.
6. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Sheer Tinted Oil-Free SPF 20
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Sheer Tinted Oil-Free SPF20
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A lot of glowy sunscreens are infused with a tint, and while the best ones will dissipate into skin leaving only a sheen behind, Beauty Pie’s offering has eight tones available so you can find one that really matches your complexion. While it is only SPF 20—and therefore I’d only wear this during the autumn and winter months. It has a beautiful soft-focus glow that really smooths over skin and diffuses pores and any fine lines. It’s naturally luminous, without being obviously dewy, and great for all skin types.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
