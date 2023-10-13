This is the £9 moisturiser A-listers, from Zendaya to Meghan Markle, all rely on for glowing skin

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of celebrity beauty essentials, your mind may instantly conjure images of the ultra-glam: Chanel perfumes, Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks and Sisley face masks. But what if we told you that A-listers love hero drugstore buys just as much as we regular folk do? We're talking the do-it-all products that cater to all sorts of beauty ailments, from dry skin to cracked lips. They're the less 'sexy' buys which may not flood your Instagram feeds but do keep skin ticking over in all its healthy glory.

And there's one drugstore product in particular that Hollywood's elite really love. Eucerin Aquaphor. In fact, this skin balm has a list of celebrity endorsements as long as your arm. It may not be super glam, but it really is a main-stay in many A-listers' collections. So just what's so special about it?

Well, along with soothing sensitivity, aiding dry lips and nourishing cracked skin, it's also unbeatable at achieving an affordable skin glow. With hydrating heavyweights panthenol, glycerin and bisabolol, it works to deeply moisturise skin and boost natural radiance.

If you still need convincing, consider the fact a tube of this stuff will set you back less than £15 (although it's currently on sale for around £9), and is a versatile favourite of everybody from Zendaya and Nicole Kidman to Beyoncé and Meghan Markle. Keep reading to discover all the different ways the celebs use it.

Beyoncé

In 2010, Beyoncé shared with Elle that she smears on a layer of Aquaphor before going to bed at night time, presumably to wake up with nourished, glowing skin. "I go to bed looking totally greasy," she explained.

Zendaya

Zendaya once told Glamour US that Aquaphor is one of her desert island beauty products, and that she carries it on her "at all times".

Khloe Kardashian

Perhaps unexpectedly, in Khloe's 2022 'Hot Ones' interview, she shared with host Sean Evans, "I wear Aquaphor [or] Vaseline around my eyes every night. I think it helps with wrinkles and all that."

Meghan Markle

Daniel Martin, make-up artist to Meghan Markle, uses the product as a pre-cursor to glowing makeup. "Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor," he said at a beauty event in 2018. "Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face."

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron uses Aquaphor for dry areas on the skin, and told InStyle she thinks it's "one of the best hand creams ever" and that it is "great on lips, too".

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman once compared Aquaphor to a *very* iconic face cream when speaking with Allure: "La Mer Crème is my go-to, but I also love Aquaphor. It costs nothing and it's amazing for dry skin, which I have. I put it on my face and it's very, very good."