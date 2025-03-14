I've been trialling an SPF moisturiser for 3 months, and it's given me the glowiest complexion ever

As someone travelling across New Zealand and Australia for the past year, I've tried some amazing products I otherwise may not have back home. I've discovered some beautiful new Kiwi and Aussie brands (my suitcase is heavier than ever, filled to the brim with my beauty finds). This also means that I've been trialling products that have launched over here, before they hit the UK markets. One such example is the Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Creme, which I've been using since December last year and which only launched in the UK last week.

I've loved testing this impressive facial sunscreen, and it has slotted into my skincare routine perfectly. Here's what makes it so good and why I think it makes the ideal sun protection for spring and summer.

Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Creme £46 at Space NK

Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Creme: the story

Previously only offering an SPF 30, Emma Lewisham's skincare range had a rather glaring hole in its collection (particularly for a New Zealand-born brand). These days, most of us who are proficient in sun protection regularly use SPF moisturisers or similar and understand that SPF 50 is preferable for the face, no matter the weather, and after eight years of research and experimentation, the brand finally delivered its own iteration. Why eight years, you may ask? Emma Lewisham wanted to make sure this product was just right—and worth the wait.

Combining high sun protection with a luxury skincare experience, the Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral Face Creme addresses our increasing reliance on sun protection as a skincare must. Most of us who are 'into' skincare know that no morning routine is complete without an SPF, and this formula aims to make this last step one of the most enjoyable and decadent. And so, the brand wished to combine two key factors: luxury and performance.

The former is achieved through the product's silky texture and subtle tint (more on these later), while the latter has been prioritised through practical packaging (complete with a hygienic pump delivering the correct amount of product each time), and top-tier levels of sun protection.

The cream defends the skin against both UVA and UVB rays, meaning you're protected from premature ageing and superficial damage, as well as sunburn and long-term damage that can lead to skin cancers. As a mineral formula, this harnesses the power of zinc oxide to deflect rays from the skin, keeping your skin safe for several hours post-application.

Ingredients wise, Lewisham wanted to ensure this was a product that firmly sat within the 'skincare' market as well as the suncare one. With notable skincare benefits, this uses niacinamide, palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and Saccharide Isomerate to brighten, smooth and maintain optimal levels of moisture.

It's also worth noting that this product honours the brand's environmental credentials through its refillable pods that can be slotted in when you need to top up your supply.

Speaking of her latest development, Founder Emma Lewisham said: "The Emma Lewisham Sunceutical SPF 50 Mineral range has been a phenomenal eight years in the making, and is quite possibly one of the hardest chemistry equations we’ve ever had to crack at Emma Lewisham. Formulating with natural and mineral ingredients is a complex challenge, it is a delicate balance to unite an unparalleled and luxurious sensory experience alongside proven efficacy in sun protection against robust global standards."

A beauty editor's review of Emma Lewisham's SPF face cream

Since travelling, I have really pulled back on foundation and high coverage bases, instead opting more for tinted moisturisers and sheer formulas that achieve that 'your skin but better' effect.

Because of this, I'm the perfect consumer for Emma Lewisham's new product; the SPF has a gorgeous pearlescent peachy finish, which glides onto the skin and leaves the most subtle sheen. It's not 'coverage' as such, but it offers a blurring and boosting effect and is perfect to prime skin for make-up, such as a sheer tinted moisturiser or even concealer as a base.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

I think the brand has really nailed its goal of making SPF feel like a luxurious experience. This has become a joy to use and feels elevated and decadent, something I rarely find with other sun protection.

The texture is lovely; it glides on and absorbs with ease and never feels sticky or greasy but still gives a natural, radiant finish that enhances glow. It also smells pleasant, and SPF-wise, I always feel protected.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Finally, I rate the packaging and love the hygienic and easy-to-use pump that disperses the right amount of product, meaning no waste.

At £46, this is more of an investment SPF buy, but when compared to some other products in the Emma Lewisham collection, it doesn't feel outlandish or surprising in cost. I'd recommend this for everyday wear, particularly if you like a natural to dewy skin finish and something that primes skin beautifully for further makeup.