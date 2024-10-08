Skincare fans assemble—you can save 63% with the Elemis beauty advent calendar this year

It’s that time of the year. The best beauty advent calendars are finally becoming available to shop online, and one of the options I look out for each year is the Elemis beauty advent calendar. At £199, it sits somewhere between the most affordable and the best luxury beauty advent calendars ,

Elemis is one of the skincare brands you simply can’t go wrong with—adored by beauty editors, make-up artists and dermatologists alike, it’s backed by the pros. Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie is a huge fan, and our Fashion Director Lily has used the brand for years. Personally, I adore some of the bestselling products, and am always keen to try more from a brand I know works so well with my tricky skin type (super sensitive and both texture and acne-prone, in case you were wondering).

With a range of 25 products up for grabs this year, Elemis' The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar is a brilliant intro to the iconic brand for skincare beginners, and seasoned Elemis lovers might even discover something new—a different scent option for one of their much-loved products, for example.

So, why is Elemis' The Ultimate Skincare Advent Calendar so coveted? I managed to get my hands on this year’s offering, and can tell you first hand that it’s a corker. Read on for my in-depth review…

My review of the Elemis beauty advent calendar

The price

If you find yourself waiting for promotional events to get your favourite beauty products at a discounted rate, then I have a little insider intel for you. As a shopping editor, I’ve become aware that the best beauty savings can be secured simply by being selective with your beauty advent calendar purchases.

Case in point: Elemis’ beauty advent calendar costs only £199 but contains products worth £537—that means you’ll get 63% off the original price. As one of the most iconic skincare brands around, Elemis barely ever goes on sale (let alone for over 50%) so this is pretty impressive.



If, like me, you’re a huge fan of Elemis products, it’s a no brainer, really. But its affordability isn’t the only reason you need to check out this beauty advent calendar.

The packaging

Valeza opening the Elemis beauty advent calendar (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

This beauty advent calendar comes beautifully packaged in a keepsake box, complete with generously-sized drawers. It’s fully recyclable, but I wouldn’t be getting rid of this box anytime soon, as it makes an ideal mini storage cabinet for loose beauty products or spare bits and pieces. And as expected, this advent calendar isn’t just a pretty face…

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The products

If you don’t want to know the contents of this year’s advent calendar, avert your eyes immediately. Now that’s out of the way, I feel free to inform you that having rifled through the Elemis beauty advent calendar myself, I can confidently say that there is not a single dud product included. Not one.

As mentioned above, you’ll get 25 products, a lot of them full-sized, ranging from skincare classics to seasonal body care products. My top picks include the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm in various fragrances and the Frangipani Monoi Body Oil.

Valeza holding up the Pro-Collagen rose cleansing balm (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

In fact, if you’re a fan of the brand’s bestselling Pro-Collagen range, you’ll be thrilled to know that there are no less than 13 Pro-Collagen products featured—including a large jar of the iconic Marine Cream and a ‘Naked’ version of the cleansing balm, great for sensitive skin types. You can see the full products list below, if my pure adoration wasn’t enough to convince you to snap up the Elemis beauty advent calendar immediately. Oh, and you'll have a chance to win £1,000 worth of Elemis products if you find one of the Golden Tickets hidden inside 15 randomly selected advent calendars. My prediction? This will sell fast.

What's inside?

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum 5ml Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix 15ml Superfood Facial Oil 5ml Frangipani Monoi Body Oil 35mlExotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50mlSkin Nourishing Milk Bath 60mlPro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream 4ml Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml Soothing Apricot Toner 50ml Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14pk Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm 20g Superfood Midnight Facial 15ml Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm 20g Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator 15ml Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml Luxury Cleansing Cloth ELEMIS Skincare Headband