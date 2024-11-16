Here's why you should use a retinol night cream rather than a retinol serum, according to a dermatologist
Ideal for dry and sensitive types
We all know that retinol (or retinoids) is the so-called gold standard ingredient proven to treat and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, as well as brilliant for treating acne. It's an all-rounder that's tough to beat within skincare.
But how exactly should you be using it? These days, there are a myriad of options, from subscription services to serums and oils. But one of the easiest, most effective ways to incorporate retinol into your routine is through a night cream. Here's why...
What is the difference between using a retinol night cream and a retinol serum?
Consultant Dermatologist Dr Volha Shpadaruk explains that we must first distinguish between a retinol cream and a night cream with retinol before getting on to how they compare with retinol serums.
"A night cream with retinol is a moisturiser that includes retinol as an added ingredient, commonly found in over-the-counter anti-ageing night creams. In contrast, a retinol cream generally refers to prescription-strength formulations, such as Tretinoin cream," she says.
"A retinol serum, however, contains a higher concentration of retinol than a night cream with retinol, allowing it to penetrate deeper into the skin. This makes it more effective but also more likely to cause irritation, especially for sensitive or dry skin. Retinol serums tend to work best for those with oily skin."
The benefit here to using a night cream with retinol is therefore that it is more easily tolerated by all skin types, including those that are dry or sensitive. "A cream with retinol typically contains a lower concentration of retinol combined with moisturising ingredients, making it well-suited for dry or sensitive skin," notes Dr Shpadaruk. "It’s an ideal choice as a first retinol product for those new to retinoids, as it helps minimise irritation while introducing the skin to the benefits of retinol gradually."
How do you use them together, or should you only use one?
We've established the key benefits of opting for a night cream with retinol (particularly if you're new to retinoids), but does this mean you should forgo a retinol serum, or layer them both on?
"It’s generally best to use one or the other," says Dr Shpadaruk. "Layering a retinol night cream and a retinol serum isn’t recommended, as it can lead to severe irritation or even eczema."
"For most people, especially those new to retinoids, starting with just one form —either a serum or a cream — is safer and gentler. Using multiple retinol products can cause excessive dryness, redness, and irritation, so introduce them gradually to allow your skin to adjust."
She notes that if you do instead use a retinol serum, pair this with a gentle moisturiser or a hydrating serum "to maintain balance and comfort in the skin."
Just remember that no matter how you wear your retinol, you should always use it at night, avoid sensitive areas such as the eyes, and double up on SPF the following day (the ingredient increases sun sensitivity).
The best retinol night creams
These seven are sure to keep skin hydrated and protected, while also boasting the benefits of retinol.
1. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
This powerful blend combines retinol, bakuchiol and ferulic acid to target fine lines and wrinkles head on. As well as the active ingredients, it also features hydrating hyaluronic acid, nourishing glycerin and ceramides, and soothing centella asiatica to maintain (and balance) the skin's moisture barrier.
2. DRUNK ELEPHANT A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream
DRUNK ELEPHANT A-Passioni™ Retinol Cream
This is a cream that's best used by those with oily skin types, as anyone who's dry or sensitive may need an extra hit of hydration. It's designed to be applied twice weekly to begin with, as it features a powerful blend of 1% retinol, as well as peptides. There's also passionfruit, apricot, marula and jojoba oils in there, which help to balance out the effects of the retinol and keep skin comforted.
3. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturiser
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturiser
A brilliant buy for first time users of retinol, Olay's cream is a bestseller for a reason. Containing a gentle blend of retinol and vitamin B3 (niacinamide), this hydrates, soothes and treats skin all in one go.
4. Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream
Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream
The ingredients list of this Paula's Choice moisturiser reads like a who's who in trending skincare. Not only is there retinol (naturally), you'll also find soothing niacinamide, restoring peptides, nourishing glycerin and strengthening ceramides. You can't get much better than that.
5. NATURIUM Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05%
NATURIUM Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05%
Want to feel the effects of a more potent retinol serum in a cream formula? Meet Naturium's formulation, which features Retinaldehyde, a potent form of retinol that works overtime. And at £32, this is a brilliant example of how night creams with retinol don't need to break the bank.
6. Kate Somerville + Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser
Kate Somerville + Retinol Vitamin C Moisturiser
Retinol and vitamin C in the same formula? Yes, you read that right. Kate Somerville's product addresses both fine lines and wrinkles (the retinol), as well as pigmentation, dullness and pollution stress (vitamin C), all within one moisturising night cream.
