Worried about dry winter feet? This one product is all I swear by for soft, smooth skin
And it won't cost you too much at all
When winter comes around, we give little thought to our feet—or at least, I certainly do. Body cream doesn't reach beyond my ankles, thick, hard leather boots are slid on, the words 'foot cream' leave my vocabulary and you can forget a pedicure appointment for at least three months. I suppose this is one of the benefits of winter (of which there are few): I no longer have to worry about investing time or money into my toes if they're not going to be seen.
But, truth be told, if I bother doing one thing to keep the skin on my feet soft, smooth and comfortable in the winter, it's investing in a foot scrub. (And when I say investing, I don't mean much—all of the best formulas cost less than £20.) Yes, the below exfoliating products work to regenerate skin, slough away dead skin cells and eliminate rough heels. Come summertime (despite how far away it feels), your feet will thank you—and me. You're welcome.
1. Boots Care Exfoliating Foot Scrub Sea Minerals & Mint
Boots Care Exfoliating Foot Scrub Sea Minerals & Mint
Made with 97.8% naturally-derived ingredients such as refreshing mint and exfoliating sea minerals and volcanic rock, you can't beat this tube, which will set you back a mere £3.99. This is what I like to call a zero-frills, 'does-what-it-says-on-the-tin' kind of product!
2. Margaret Dabbs Exfoliating Foot Scrub
Margaret Dabbs Exfoliating Foot Scrub
Margaret Dabbs is the foot health expert, so you better believe her tube of foot scrub is the good stuff. Using ground tea tree leaf and pumice, this not only smells super fresh, but also makes light work of dead skin and rough heels.
3. No7 Beautiful Skin Softening Foot Scrub
No7 Beautiful Skin Softening Foot Scrub
As its name suggests, this foot scrub promises super soft skin—and it delivers. The exfoliating formula combines almond and grapeseed oils with vitamin B5, to ensure feet are left smooth and supple every time.
4. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Scrub
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Scrub
If you're a fan of Palmer's Cocoa Butter cream, you've got to try its foot scrub. It uses the same nourishing ingredients but with an exfoliating twist to leave skin fresh and banish dryness. And yes, the iconic Palmer's scent is a big part of the appeal.
5. The Body Shop Peppermint Reviving Pumice Foot Scrub
The Body Shop Peppermint Reviving Pumice Foot Scrub
While foot scrubs are essential for dry winter feet, this is the most refreshing, zesty formula for the summer, so keep a tube handy at all times of the year. The smooth make-up of the product ensures gentle exfoliation and noticeable results.
6. Lush Pumice Power
Lush Pumice Power
If the thought of touching your feet in winter gives you the ick (I know, I'm a baby), Lush's hard exfoliating foot bar is the solution. You simply rub it across skin to exfoliate, and the pumice powder and coconut oil will do the rest of the work.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
