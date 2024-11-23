Worried about dry winter feet? This one product is all I swear by for soft, smooth skin

When winter comes around, we give little thought to our feet—or at least, I certainly do. Body cream doesn't reach beyond my ankles, thick, hard leather boots are slid on, the words 'foot cream' leave my vocabulary and you can forget a pedicure appointment for at least three months. I suppose this is one of the benefits of winter (of which there are few): I no longer have to worry about investing time or money into my toes if they're not going to be seen.

But, truth be told, if I bother doing one thing to keep the skin on my feet soft, smooth and comfortable in the winter, it's investing in a foot scrub. (And when I say investing, I don't mean much—all of the best formulas cost less than £20.) Yes, the below exfoliating products work to regenerate skin, slough away dead skin cells and eliminate rough heels. Come summertime (despite how far away it feels), your feet will thank you—and me. You're welcome.

Made with 97.8% naturally-derived ingredients such as refreshing mint and exfoliating sea minerals and volcanic rock, you can't beat this tube, which will set you back a mere £3.99. This is what I like to call a zero-frills, 'does-what-it-says-on-the-tin' kind of product!

Margaret Dabbs is the foot health expert, so you better believe her tube of foot scrub is the good stuff. Using ground tea tree leaf and pumice, this not only smells super fresh, but also makes light work of dead skin and rough heels.

As its name suggests, this foot scrub promises super soft skin—and it delivers. The exfoliating formula combines almond and grapeseed oils with vitamin B5, to ensure feet are left smooth and supple every time.

If you're a fan of Palmer's Cocoa Butter cream, you've got to try its foot scrub. It uses the same nourishing ingredients but with an exfoliating twist to leave skin fresh and banish dryness. And yes, the iconic Palmer's scent is a big part of the appeal.

While foot scrubs are essential for dry winter feet, this is the most refreshing, zesty formula for the summer, so keep a tube handy at all times of the year. The smooth make-up of the product ensures gentle exfoliation and noticeable results.

6. Lush Pumice Power

If the thought of touching your feet in winter gives you the ick (I know, I'm a baby), Lush's hard exfoliating foot bar is the solution. You simply rub it across skin to exfoliate, and the pumice powder and coconut oil will do the rest of the work.