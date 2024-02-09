If you know your stuff about skincare then you'll know that sunscreen (suncream, SPF — whatever you call it) is the most important step there is. It protects our skin against harmful UV rays; preventing skin cancer, minimising flare-ups of skin conditions and reducing fine lines and sun spots. But for being an absolute essential that every skin expert recommends, the best sunscreen often don't come cheap. Luckily, the formulations of SPF have come a very long way in the last few years. The best affordable sunscreens are no longer chalky, thick and a disappointment to use. I'm going to go as far as promise that once you find a sunscreen you like, it can actually be an enjoyable part of your morning routine.

I also know how difficult it can be navigating the aisles to find a formula you like. That's where I come in — a beauty editor who has tried dozens of sunscreens — to help you find an affordable SPF that'll protect your skin and be something that you even enjoy using. You can even find the best sunscreens for sensitive skin and the best sunscreen for acne in here.

Best affordable sunscreens for the face

1. Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ For Face

Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ For Face Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great for sensitive skin + Doesn't leave a white cast Reasons to avoid - Wouldn't recommend it for oily- and acne-prone skin

Bondi Sands know how to make a great sunscreen and this fragrance-free SPF50 option is no different. It has a fluid formula without being runny, soaks into skin very quickly and has a very light but not overpowering sunscreen scent (it's fragrance-free so that's to be expected).

This isn't one I'd recommend for oily skin or those prone to blemishes, though. It's definitely on the more dewy end of the scale, which means it sits perfectly under make-up and on its own for those with more dry skin, but those with oily skin might want a more mattifying formula.

2. Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-age Face Protection Cream SPF50

Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Anti-age Face Protection Cream SPF50 Today's Best Deals £10 at Amazon Reasons to buy + No white cast + Works for many skin types Reasons to avoid - Thicker consistency

Garnier totally nailed it with this formula. It's got a thicker consistency than a lot of other sunscreens (which means I'm often applying enough to get adequate protection), doesn't have a heavy or unpleasant scent, and doesn't leave a white cast or residue. Since the consistency is thicker, I always recommend this one for holidays where you're not really wearing a ton of make-up. It can be difficult to find products that this formula works well with, especially if you like a full coverage make-up look.

But as far as being an excellent sunscreen, it really ticks all of the boxes. It's consistently in my sunscreen rotation.

3. e.l.f. Suntouchable Whoa Glow Moisturiser SPF30

e.l.f. Suntouchable Whoa Glow Moisturiser SPF30 Today's Best Deals £14 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Beautiful, subtle glowing finish + Works well as a make-up primer Reasons to avoid - Only has 3 shades - Might be too glowy for some

This is where SPF and make-up have combined to create a gorgeous glowing suncare baby. I adore this clever glowy sunscreen to use underneath make-up, giving both protection and a dewy finish. It comes in three shades and contains a hint of shimmer to give you that glowing finish, almost like an illuminating primer. The formula also contains aloe vera, squalane and hyaluronic acid to give the skin a little hydration boost whilst its protecting.

If you feel like two finger lengths of this gives too much of a glow then use another SPF and a glowing complexion product (like e.l.f's Halo Glow) separately because only using a little bit of this glowing sunscreen means you won't be getting enough SPF protection.

5. Glow Hub Defend Yourself Sunscreen SPF30

Glow Hub Defend Yourself Sunscreen SPF30 Today's Best Deals £12 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Works beautifully under make-up + Vegan formula Reasons to avoid - The pump can be a little clunky, which isn't uncommon in sunscreen pumps

Glow Hub has created so many good-quality, affordable skincare products and I always include the Defend Yourself SPF30 in that list. I particularly love this formula for under make-up. The elegant thin formula blends into skin beautifully with a matte but slightly tacky finish, making it an ideal base before applying complexion products. It's fragrance-free and suitable for most skin types, plus it's vegan-friendly. My own critique of this is that the pumps can be a little clunky (and have been on a few of my tubes) so my tip is to squeeze the tube as you're clicking the pump.

Best affordable sunscreens for the body

1. ASDA Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30

ASDA Protect Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 Today's Best Deals £2.80 at Asda Reasons to buy + Budget-friendly + Easy to rub into the skin Reasons to avoid - This formula may stain white clothing, I've had this happen when reapplying and sweating in the summer

Sure, this isn't the most chic sunscreen out there but it certainly gets the job done well and it's less than £3; that's cheaper than your morning Pret coffee. The formula is easy to apply, dries down nicely so that it doesn't feel all horrible and sticky. Plus, you can pick it up whilst you do your food shop, which is ever so handy.

If you're planning on wearing this one when active in the summer or on holiday and topping up through the day (which, well done, you should be!) then it might stain white clothing slightly yellow. Many sunscreens do this due to the UV filters (in this case butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane) used in the formula. This isn't anything a little pre-wash can't fix though.

2. Altrust Sunscreen SPF30 1 Litre

Altrust Sunscreen SPF30 1 Litre Today's Best Deals £17 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible value for money + Elegant, affordable formula Reasons to avoid - Obviously not going to fit in your hand bag - Can stain white clothes but I've found these come out with a bit of stain removal

Am I really telling you about a 1 litre bottle of sunscreen? Yes, yes I am. Because it's the best value (with the most elegant) you'll get for a body sunscreen out there. Taking this 1 litre bottle (obviously not carry-on only friendly) means you'll always be liberal with application and top-up regularly to make sure you're always protected.

This is in my cupboard at all times using it on both my body and face. The formula is lightweight, easy to rub into skin, doesn't leave skin feeling horribly tacky and is fragrance-free meaning it doesn't aggravate sensitive skin.

3. Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Protection Lotion SPF30

Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-Hydrating Protection Lotion SPF30 Today's Best Deals £5.98 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrating formula + Non-sticky Reasons to avoid - Must be careful to apply enough since its a spray formula

Yep, another one from Garnier because the brand knows how to make a good quality, affordable sun protection formula. This one does as it promises in being really hydrating (thanks to the inclusion of shea butter) without being sticky or tacky. The downside to sprays like this is that it can be difficult to get enough of an application to give you a protection of its SPF30. Be sure to dispense a lot of product and rub it in to get every inch of your skin.

Also, a moment for the ergonomics of the bottle, which is something you don't see often in newer packaging and is really important.

4. Childs Farm SPF 50+ Spray Sunscreen

Childs Farm SPF 50+ Spray Sunscreen Today's Best Deals £12 at Boots Reasons to buy + Great for families + Fragrance-free formula + Handy spritz bottle Reasons to avoid - Another one that can cause stains, but a wash fixes this

Am I a parent? No. Do I still love using products designed for kids? Absolutely. You can almost guarantee that products designed for kids will work perfectly for sensitive- and eczema-prone skin. This formula is fragrance-free and works for all skin types. The lightweight formula is really elegant and the spray bottle makes it super easy to apply.

Because it's in a spray bottle, make sure you're using enough to cover your whole body. If in doubt, go over each area twice and rub it in with your hands to make sure you've got enough to give a protection of factor 50.

5. Piz Buin Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 50+

Piz Buin Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 50+ Today's Best Deals £7 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great, reliable formula + Very good protection Reasons to avoid - Not the most luxurious

You can always count on Piz Buin to come through with an affordable option to protect your skin. Plus, it's the smell of holiday bottled. I personally don't think it's anything crazy special in terms of formulation but it is reliable, non-greasy and protects the skin. Honestly? That's really what we want from a sunscreen.