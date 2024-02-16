We're told time and time again that SPF is the most important aspect of a skincare routine. And with a generous amount being crucial for the effectiveness of facial sunscreen, it's safe to say that we're going through a lot of the stuff—even if spring hasn't arrived yet. That's why, in my opinion, it's really important the sun care is affordable to make it accessible for everyone.

As a beauty editor who has tried her fair share of sunscreen formulas, I'm a firm believer that affordable sunscreen doesn't have to be rubbish, either. There are so many fantastic formulas out there now that can hold their own compared to the higher-priced products. That's why my most recommended (and raved about) brand—ever—is Altruist Sunscreen.

Founded by dermatologist Dr Andrew Birnie and economist David Westerbeek van Eerten, the brand's sole mission is to "reduce the incidence of skin cancer through the increased use of quality sunscreen together with better education and awareness". No fancy packaging, splurging on marketing or even spending money on a PR team (that I know of). Every product I've tried from the brand I've bought myself (being a beauty editor, I'm fortunate enough to have an unlimited supply of samples as part of my job) so it's safe to say I'm a big fan.

Not only does Altruist create great products, but the brand is also dedicated to its initiatives in supplying sunscreen and supporting charities that help children with albinism in Tanzania and the rest of Africa.

Although the Altruist does skincare as well as sun care, I think the latter products are the best from the brand. These are 5 of my favourite products from Altruist for the next time you're shopping for sunscreen.

1. Altrust Sunscreen SPF30 1 Litre

Reasons to buy + Great for families + Saves on purchasing multiple bottles Reasons to avoid - If you prefer a higher protection factor

The best way to encourage people to apply sunscreen is having lots of it available, and in a formula that feels nice on the skin with a bottle that has an easy application mechanism. That's why I find having a 1 litre bottle in this easy pump bottle helps with the (at times) laborious task of sunscreen application and re-application, particularly when on holiday.

It's a great family-sized bottle to take away on holiday (obviously checked luggage only) as its an ideal size, really easy to apply to the skin and doesn't leave a noticeable sticky residue. I always bring this away with me, whether it be with my family or friends, and I find that having it there always encourages better reapplication.

2. Altruist Family Sunspray SPF50

Reasons to buy + Easy-to-use formula + Great for sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - Not to be used on the face, can cause stinging around the eyes

Another family favourite with a higher protection factor is the Family Sunspray SPF50. This one is slightly lighter in texture and easier to apply thanks to the spray bottle mechanism. This one is particularly great for sensitive skin and I find that even those who struggle with other SPF formulas really get on with this one.

The downside to this one is that it can make clothing, specifically white clothes, a little yellow. This is because of the filter, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, so this is something to bear in mind if you're planning on using it while wearing special clothing. Despite being what I think is a very similar formula to the other 1 litre SPF, for some reason I find this one stains slightly more.

3. Altruist Face Fluid SPF50

Reasons to buy + Great for the face + Ideal size for on-the-go Reasons to avoid - If you wear make-up, I'd recommend the Primer

The Altruist Face Fluid SPF50 is exactly what it says on the tube, a liquid-y, fluid formula that glides onto the skin and provides excellent UVA and UVB protection. This is a fantastic option to use if you apply SPF daily but don't love to wear lots of make-up on the top. Although generally it works with most products, it can interfere with some make-up products, so can take a little trial and error on that front. It dries down to a nice finish that doesn't look or feel too greasy or suffocating. Its slim packaging makes it ideal for carry-on travel, too.

4. Altruist Primer SPF50

Reasons to buy + Great for everyday use and make-up wearers + Ideal for streamlining routine Reasons to avoid - None, I love this

One of the newest launches for the brand is the Primer SPF50, which is a fantastic option for make-up wearers who want to streamline their morning routine. If you're on the oily side, it could even replace morning moisturiser, making it fantastic value for money. I find that it sits really nicely under make-up, never causing pilling and being just tacky enough that complexion products work well underneath but not too much to make it annoying on the skin.

It has a lightweight (but not fluid) consistency, making it easy to use and dispense just the right amount. I also love that it's SPF50, meaning that I'm getting as much protection as possible throughout the day.

5. Altruist Anti-Redness and Pigmentation SPF50 Tinted Face Cream

Reasons to buy + Great for rosacea + Offers more sun protection than other green-tinted creams out there Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for darker skin tones - A little expensive, in my opinion

Last but not least is the Anti-Redness and Pigment SPF50 Tinted Face Cream, which I feel deserves a mention even though it's definitely not perfect. Now, this is a green-tinted face cream that, when rubbed into skin, helps to conceal redness.

This isn't for everyone though—I want to stress that. I would only recommend this to people with moderate to severe redness; using this without redness will simply make the skin appear green-tinted. I would also say that it might be a little too dark if you're on the fair to very fair end of the scale.

While there are other, more refined green-tinted formulas out there, like Rosalique's 3-in-1 Miracle Anti-Redness Formula I do think that this one offers the best SPF protection. Still, not enough to use solely as sunscreen, but it offers fantastic additional protection from UVA and UVB rays.