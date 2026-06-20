We Asked 12 Beauty Editors for the One Treatment That Transformed Their Routine—Here's What They Said

There is no dearth of treatments available in 2026. Thanks to rapid technological advances, we're able to experience the gamut of skin boosters, bio-stimulators and even exosomes, which help stimulate our own collagen and elastin production by acting as stem cell "communicators".

Then there are the pumped-up facials, which incorporate everything from buccal massage to advanced lasers, alongside innovative scalp treatments and manicurists capable of creating veritable works of art on even the tiniest of canvases.

With so much choice at our fingertips, I consulted 12 Beauty Editors about the one treatment they've had this year that made the biggest difference—and which they'd book again in a heartbeat. Their picks ahead.

Best beauty treatments 2026

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"I've tried it all to treat my under-eyes, which, thanks to genetics, have always been plagued by dark circles and, now that I'm in my 30s, some hollowing too. This year, I finally cracked the code with a two-pronged approach. First, bio-filler—a natural alternative to traditional filler that uses your own blood plasma to stimulate collagen production and restore volume. It hurts, a lot, but the difference was breathtaking. I followed it with polynucleotides from Dr Ahmed El Muntasar to tackle discolouration and fine lines. Dr Ahmed uses Ameela polynucleotides, whose nucleotide chains are longer, meaning the body takes much longer to break them down and the results last significantly longer. They're also derived from wild salmon rather than farmed, which makes them purer and, he says, more effective. Together, these two treatments have transformed my under-eyes—the difference is night and day" — Nessa Humayun

(Image credit: Sam Wilson)

"Did you know your face has a “gutter” that collects stagnant waste struggling to find its way out? Neither did I until I met Katie England, a brilliant London-based facialist who has since helped drain mine using her hands and a variety of massage techniques. She’s also been working on my clenchy, tense jaw—a part of me that hasn’t relaxed since roughly 1998—both intra-orally (inside the mouth) and externally. England has an uncanny ability to understand what a client’s face (and nervous system) needs, before they do. You may book in for the sculpting, but you’ll return for the mind-melting head massage (facial tension doesn’t stop at the hairline). I can’t recommend her enough" — Hannah Coates

(Image credit: Humeara Mohamed)

"As a beauty editor and nail technician, I'm hard to impress when it comes to manicures. At least I thought I was, until I met Sophia Green of Greenhouse Studios. Her manicures aren't an in-and-out-during-lunch situation; you need a solid few hours if you're going to see her. This is because she takes her time–nail prep might take an hour–to make sure your manicure is apocalypse-proof. After that, she applies a non-negotiable layer of BIAB—"It means your nails won't break!"—before doing what she does best: nail art. Whether you're after a subtle, Hailey Bieber glaze or nails that jingle as you walk, she can do it. The result? Nails I'm genuinely heartbroken to remove" — Humeara Mohamed

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(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

"The best treatment I’ve had is a new treatment incorporating firming measures with Clinical Aesthetician, Pam Marshall at Mortar & Milk London. I’ve been seeing her for years and she’s such a well rounded therapist, covering skin health and helping reduce redness and wrinkles in a way that’s sensible and sustainable. She’s recently incorporated the ZIIP HALO Microcurrent Facial Device to firm, but and she also shows clients how to use it. She’s very opposed to hype and rarely endorses at home tech, so I love the results of the treatment and the fact that I now have another measure I can use at home to help my skin out" — Madeleine Spencer

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

"Cryotherapy is the treatment du jour among the wellness set for boosting circulation and improving mental health, but cryotherapy for your hair is an entirely new feat—and I’m convinced you’ll be able to get it in most salons in a few years. In January, I tried Hair.TOXX at Haug London House, which uses icicle-laden straighteners at -16°C, alongside a mixture of strand-strengthening amino acids (the building blocks of repairing proteins), hydrating hyaluronic acid and a blend of antioxidants to essentially freeze the nutrients into the hair shaft. The result is increased shine, fewer flyaways and no frizz. It effectively smoothed my strands without ironing away my natural texture, making styling an absolute breeze. It lasts up to six weeks, so I’m well overdue a top-up" — Jacqueline Kilikita

(Image credit: Ata-Owaji Victor)

"My favourite treatment of 2026 so far has been the EmFUSION facial at the Natali Kelly Clinic. After a particularly stressful start to the year, combined with the seasonal shift and, rather embarrassingly, not keeping on top of my water intake, my skin was feeling dull and generally a little lacklustre. As a huge fan of the gunk-sucking power of hydrafacials, EmFUSION feels like the barrier-boosting cousin of some of my favourite glow-giving treatments. It uses electroporation technology to help deliver active ingredients deeper into the skin. What really won me over was the lack of downtime (dream!), but without any compromise on real-time results" — Ata-Owaji Victor

(Image credit: Laura Pearson)

"In January I had Ultherapy Prime [an advanced, non-invasive skin tightening and lifting treatment] at The Stockbridge Clinic in Edinburgh. The other day, I went for my 5 month follow-up appointment to get my after photos taken. I knew my jaw line felt tighter and more defined, but I was blown away by the before and afters. The amount that it has tightened up my jaw and chin is incredible. The results happen so slowly that you almost aren’t aware of them until you are confronted with the visual proof. Yes, it’s a painful and uncomfortable treatment, but it works (I’ve had it twice) and the results last a couple of years. If you have jowls and want a more contoured chin, jaw and neck, this treatment works so well" — Laura Pearson

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

"Shoulder pain, a tight jaw and a stiff neck—the holy trinity of too many hours hunched over a laptop. I've tried most things to keep mine at bay, which is how I wound up in Asha Chong's Five Element Acupuncture treatment room. Unlike conventional acupuncture, five element works on the mind, body and spirit as a whole, balancing wood, fire, water, metal and earth to get to the root cause rather than simply targeting the symptom. After an in depth chat—one that felt like it was with an old friend, not a doctor—she placed just three needles across my body. I left feeling, calmer, steadier and like I could breathe deeper than I had in months. Tight shoulders and jaws are a symptom of something far deeper, after all, and that’s exactly what Asha will seek out to treat" — Lauren Cunningham

(Image credit: Bethan King)

"French women swear by LPG Endermologie, a device-led body treatment that sculpts limbs, encourages lymphatic drainage and helps to reduce bloating. It’s been around a while but I only recently tried it as part of the new Eyeam Burnout Recovery Protocol treatment at the Lanesborough Hotel. I now get the hype. As treatments go, it’s not the sexiest (you have to wear a full body stocking while the mechanical roller and vacuum device works to boost your microcirculation, draining stagnant lymph and leaving you feeling lighter all over). But it also uses Eyeam's magnesium-laced products to help calm the nervous system, so it felt deeply relaxing but energising at the same time—perfect if you’re feeling a bit meh. I floated out of there and my skin felt smoother and more taught after one session, too" — Bethan King

(Image credit: Rose Gallagher)

"I recently visited the Avene Thermal Centre in the heart of Provence and experienced their thermal baths. This centre is home to Avene's famous thermal water, which known for its healing properties when it comes to chronic skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema— people travel from all over the world to be treated here. There are two options available: a doctor-referred medical programme or a treatment experience that can be booked by anyone. I opted for the latter, enjoying a spa-like experience that included full immersion in the thermal water at varying temperatures, followed by a prolonged thermal spray targeting the hair and scalp, and finishing with a powerful thermal shower delivered through twelve shower heads. I have rosacea, and since I’ve been home my skin has been much calmer, less textured and generally less flushed" — Rose Gallagher

(Image credit: Zeynab Mohamed)

"As a beauty journalist, I’ve been lucky enough to have many incredible facials, and unlucky enough to experience some horrible ones too—from reactions to leaving looking black and blue. One person I can always trust with my face is Chelsee Lewis, named one of the top facialists in London, and for good reason too. I always book in for her Le Visage facial whenever my skin needs a reset. A tailor-made facial just for you, which includes a peel to speed up skin renewal, and some facial massage to increase circulation. I leave feeling like I have brand-new skin. It’s an amazing treatment to have around this time of year, and you really couldn’t be in better, and safer hands. Trust me that’s not always guaranteed, I would know" — Zeynab Mohamed

(Image credit: Venus Wong)

"I love immersing myself into a new destination by trying beauty practices that are rooted in the local culture. On a recent getaway to The Datai Langkawi in Malaysia, I had the opportunity to try Mandi Bunga, a traditional Malay ceremony known as the "bath of seven fragrances", typically reserved for brides-to-be on the eve of their weddings to wash away bad luck and invite positive energy. I was invited to make a wish as a jug of warm water— infused with seven flowers —was poured over my hair, leaving a vibrant cascade of petals across my hair and skin.

This ritual paved the way for a restorative full-body massage incorporating a homemade botanical oil blended from those exact same flowers. The treatment concluded with a hydrating seaweed mask and a firming facial massage using VOYA products. My skin, parched and fatigued from the long-haul flight, was instantly revived; marine algae (seaweed) is naturally rich in humectants that act like water magnets, drawing moisture deep into the skin and forming a protective seal to lock it in, enhancing the plumpness of the skin." — Venus Wong