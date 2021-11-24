Shark hair dryer deal: £50 off the Dyson hair dryer dupe

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I mean they could be twins...

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer took the world by storm and gave hair dryers a little bit of a facelift.

Gone was the super heavy tool that gave you more of a workout than the gym and in its place came the sleek Dyson hair dryer. It was an overnight success and continues to do very well. This is why many are waiting, ever-so-patiently, for news of discounts during Black Friday.

So it is no surprise to anyone that other brands have launched similar-looking tools to the Supersonic. But luckily, they don’t come at the same price.

The Shark Style IQ Hair Dryer & Styler looks quite a bit like the Supersonic, and it’s currently just over half the price in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.