Shark hair dryer deal: £50 off the Dyson hair dryer dupe

I mean they could be twins...
The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer took the world by storm and gave hair dryers a little bit of a facelift.
Gone was the super heavy tool that gave you more of a workout than the gym and in its place came the sleek Dyson hair dryer. It was an overnight success and continues to do very well. This is why many are waiting, ever-so-patiently, for news of discounts during Black Friday.
So it is no surprise to anyone that other brands have launched similar-looking tools to the Supersonic. But luckily, they don’t come at the same price.
The Shark Style IQ Hair Dryer & Styler looks quite a bit like the Supersonic, and it’s currently just over half the price in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.
Shark Style IQ Hair Dryer & Styler –
was £229, now £179 | John Lewis
This hairdryer suits all hair types and comes with smart intelligent technology and rapid airflow. It has two attachments – the diffuser and the concentrator – as well as iQ technology that helps to reduce damage (but not time). It also has three temperature settings and three air-flow settings with a cool shot button also there.
This is a really good purse-friendly alternative to the Supersonic if you can’t wait for the Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deals. We also don’t yet know what the savings will be, so it may not bring the price of the Supersonic down by much. In which case, this Shark hair dryer makes for a very good option if you’d rather save your cash where possible.
It’s equally as smart looking and is proving to be one of the best hair dryers on the market right now thanks to its clever iQ technology that helps tackle heat damage from too much styling.
We’ll see you at the checkout.