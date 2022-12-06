Looking for perfume deals this Christmas? We've rounded up the best savings - including 20% off Miss Dior
The perfect present really does exist.
It's no secret that some of the best perfumes for women (opens in new tab) can set you back a small fortune. That's why we are always on the hunt for the best perfume deals, especially around Christmas.
When it comes to choosing the perfect gift (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with a new fragrance. Some of our favourites include the iconic Miss Dior and the classic Chanel No5, and you can currently save up to 20%.
Keep on scrolling to shop, but hurry, as these offers are bound to sell out in no time.
The best perfume deals to shop now
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 100ml Gift Box,
was £126 now £100.80 | House of Fraser (opens in new tab)
Not only is one of our favourite floral perfumes on sale, but it also comes in this beautiful Dior gift box.
Chanel No5 Eau De Parfum Spray,
was £126 now £116 | Boots (opens in new tab)
Who doesn't want a bit of Chanel under the tree? Even the bottle itself is iconic, and the powdery, floral scent is absolutely timeless.
Emporio Armani Because It's You Eau de Parfum,
was £72.50 now £43 | Boots (opens in new tab)
If you like something fruity and floral, then this is the fragrance for you. Don't be fooled though, notes of vanilla and musk give the scent some serious depth.
Gucci Bamboo Eau de Toilette,
was £69 now £37.99 | The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab)
This is one of Gucci's most popular scents, and you can currently save over £30. It's almost too good to be true.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette,
was £78 now £54 | Boots (opens in new tab)
How beautiful is this bottle? For those that like something clean and fresh, notes of raspberry and grapefruit finished with warm plum and cedarwood will have you hooked.
Chloé Eau de Parfum For Her,
was £92 now £73.60 | House of Fraser (opens in new tab)
This scent from Chloé is both fresh and feminine thanks to the combination of floral powdery notes, hints of peony and lychee and springtime freesia. Not only does it come in a stunning box, but it also comes with a mini spray pen to pop in your handbag.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
The best coats to keep you warm and see you through winter in style
Cosy season is here.
By Penny Goldstone
I just quizzed Lisa Eldridge (Hollywood's fave make-up artist) on how to get glowing skin in 4 simple steps
Bookmark this page, right now
By Madeleine Spencer
Bookmark this page, right now
By Madeleine Spencer
Stuck for thin-hair inspiration? Here's 17 short hairstyles to show your stylist
Short hairstyles for thin hair made easy thanks to this pro advice and inspiration
By Tori Crowther
The ultimate luxury beauty gift guide for Christmas, curated by Marie Claire beauty editors
From perfume and candles to hand soap and eyeshadow, you can't go wrong
By Shannon Lawlor
The best GHD straighteners as ranked by a beauty editor
Not sure which GHD styler is right for you? We've got you covered
By Grace Lindsay
15 of the best silk pillowcases to take your beauty sleep to the next level
Say farewell to bad hair days for good
By Grace Lindsay
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas beauty gift sets
From gifts for the beauty beginner to the make-up maximalist, we've got you covered
By Grace Lindsay
Best beauty advent calendars 2022: the best to buy now based on your budget
Beauty advent calendars at their best
By Katie Thomas