Looking for perfume deals this Christmas? We've rounded up the best savings - including 20% off Miss Dior

It's no secret that some of the best perfumes for women (opens in new tab) can set you back a small fortune. That's why we are always on the hunt for the best perfume deals, especially around Christmas.

When it comes to choosing the perfect gift (opens in new tab), you can't go wrong with a new fragrance. Some of our favourites include the iconic Miss Dior and the classic Chanel No5, and you can currently save up to 20%.

Keep on scrolling to shop, but hurry, as these offers are bound to sell out in no time.

The best perfume deals to shop now

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 100ml Gift Box, was £126 (opens in new tab)

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 100ml Gift Box, was £126 now £100.80 | House of Fraser (opens in new tab)

Not only is one of our favourite floral perfumes on sale, but it also comes in this beautiful Dior gift box.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Chanel No5 Eau De Parfum Spray, was £126 (opens in new tab)

Chanel No5 Eau De Parfum Spray, was £126 now £116 | Boots (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't want a bit of Chanel under the tree? Even the bottle itself is iconic, and the powdery, floral scent is absolutely timeless.


View Deal (opens in new tab)
Emporio Armani Because It's You Eau de Parfum, was £72.50 (opens in new tab)

Emporio Armani Because It's You Eau de Parfum, was £72.50 now £43 | Boots (opens in new tab)

If you like something fruity and floral, then this is the fragrance for you. Don't be fooled though, notes of vanilla and musk give the scent some serious depth.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Gucci Bamboo Eau de Toilette, was £69 (opens in new tab)

Gucci Bamboo Eau de Toilette, was £69 now £37.99 | The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab)

This is one of Gucci's most popular scents, and you can currently save over £30. It's almost too good to be true.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette, was £78 (opens in new tab)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette, was £78 now £54 | Boots (opens in new tab)

How beautiful is this bottle? For those that like something clean and fresh, notes of raspberry and grapefruit finished with warm plum and cedarwood will have you hooked.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Chloé Eau de Parfum For Her, was £92 (opens in new tab)

Chloé Eau de Parfum For Her, was £92 now £73.60 | House of Fraser (opens in new tab)

This scent from Chloé is both fresh and feminine thanks to the combination of floral powdery notes, hints of peony and lychee and springtime freesia. Not only does it come in a stunning box, but it also comes with a mini spray pen to pop in your handbag. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
