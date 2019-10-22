Patrick Ta Major Glow: is this the bougiest beauty line ever?

Sure, but count us in

With a setting fan to speed-dry your highlighter, the Patrick Ta Major Glow line is make-up so bougie you’ll wonder why Mariah Carey didn’t think of it. It’s also so good at creating skin as lustrous as a raven’s wing that we’re calling it one of the best highlighter lines out there.

We’re in good company if Ta’s instagram account is anything to go by. Countless celebrities from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Karlie Kloss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been on the receiving end of one of his glow-overs.

Now everyone can recreate Ta’s signature dewy skin from head to toe. Yes, we do mean all over the body as two of the products are designed for below the jawline.

The jasmine-scented Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil spray comes in three shades –‘A Dream’ (pale champagne), ‘A Vision’ (warm rose) and ‘A Moment’ (deep bronze) – to give skin a pearlescent glow while vitamin C stimulates collagen production and squalene moisturises without greasiness.

Buff it in using the Patrick Ta Body Brush – basically a super-sized highlighter brush.

The other is the Patrick Ta Major Glow Highlighting Mist, which can be used on the face and body and instantly rocketed to the top of our wishlists.

You’ll have to trust us on this one, but the Highlighting Mist is really easy to spray onto the high points of your cheekbones and temples or on collarbones and shins. It’s glitter free so skin looks naturally lit from within while argan oil and lavender work with other emollients to create a hydrating glow.

Better still, the mist is so fine that there’s no chance of overdoing it with a chrome strobe or water splotches ruining your foundation whether you go with Look At Her (a white pearl shade), We Love Her (pink pearl), or We Need Her (gold pearl).

Admittedly, there’s nothing that isn’t extra about Patrick Ta’s Major Glow She’s Extra Setting Fan.

But before you dismiss it as a gimmick, think of all the beauty uses a fan can have. You can set make-up speedily, thereby avoiding smudged cat-eyes and half-dried concealer. You can aid precision when highlighting by covering your eyes with the fan so you target just the cheekbones. And – obviously– it will keep you cool next time a heat wave strikes so your gorgeous glow doesn’t turn into a sweaty mess.

Finish with a slick of the Patrick Ta Major Glow Lip Shine in universally flattering hues of She’s Expensive (cool pearl), She’s an Influencer (warm rose), and Is She Younger Than Me? (peach) and you’re all set to glow like a Hadid.