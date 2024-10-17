The more you use this concealer, the less you need to use it - it’s my skin-brightening secret for dull autumnal mornings

We’re officially in the depths of autumn, and thanks to the dark mornings, my skin tends to look duller than ever when I’m applying my make-up for the day. But I’ve discovered a secret weapon against dark under-eye circles: the new Concealer Pen by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader. And the best thing is that the more I use this skincare-infused concealer to counteract dullness, the less I’ll need to conceal in the first place.

Intrigued? I thought so. We’re huge fans of both Augustinus Bader and Victoria Beckham Beauty here on the MC UK beauty team, so when two of our favourite luxury skincare and make-up brands come together to create a new product, we pay attention. This latest innovation seems promising to say the least.

Powered by Augustinus Bader’s signature skincare ingredient, TFC8® alongside acetyl hexapeptide-8, polyglutamic acid and squalane, this concealer doesn’t just provide natural-looking coverage, it also works to improve dark circles, eye puffiness, skin tone and fine lines over time, with visible results supposedly seen in as little as four weeks.

Essentially, it works as an under eye concealer and eye cream in one. As someone who is incredibly lazy with applying my eye cream before going in with make-up, this is music to my ears, so of course I had to try it out for myself. You can shop it below and keep scrolling for my full review.

My review of The Concealer Pen by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader

The Concealer Pen by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader

I’ve only been using The Concealer Pen for a short time, so can’t speak to the long-term results. What I can personally attest to is this product’s even, natural-looking coverage and instant hydrating and skin-brightening effects. Also, having used Augustinus Bader’s The Cream and Face Oil, I know first hand that TFC8® creates skin-enhancing magic wherever it’s applied.

The first thing I noticed about this product was its downright beautiful packaging - weighty with a lacquer finish, which, to be fair, is exactly what I’d expect from two of the best luxury beauty brands on the market. And it’s not just a pretty face, but is super practical too. I simply click the bottom of the tube to release product into the soft brush tip (which minimises the need for extra brushes), apply the product where required and pat the any excess in with my finger.

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

After my very first use, I was floored. It covered my dark circles instantly, leaving my under eyes looking hydrated and naturally brightened. In terms of this concealer’s consistency, it’s one of the most lightweight and comfortable under-eye concealers I’ve tried. Coverage-wise, it’s light yet buildable, meaning it doesn’t look at all cakey or heavy on the more delicate under-eye skin.

But how does the formula hold up throughout the day? I don’t usually get on with hydrating, lightweight and light-coverage concealers, as they typically settle into my lines and disappear after a few hours or so - but that’s not the case with this product. Once set with a light dusting of powder, the natural-looking coverage held up beautifully throughout the day.

The shade selection is great too. It comes in 16 shades with a variety of undertones ranging from warm peach to golden and neutral. This concealer might be on the pricey side, but in my opinion it ticks every single box, making it worth every penny.