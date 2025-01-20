As a brown lip liner addict with olive skin, this is my holy grail pencil for the 90s supermodel look

The 90s revival shows no sign of slowing down, and I’m so glad. As someone who is incredibly nostalgic for the era (well, what I can remember from my five years in it), my forever beauty icons have been the decade’s cohort of supermodels: think Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Tyra Banks, Shalom Harlow and Carla Bruni.

What did all these women have in common? Being generally stunning, yes, but also their brown, over-lined lips — an image that promptly became emblematic of 90’s makeup. It just so happens that this look is also a non-invasive route to fuller, plumper-looking lips, especially if you top it off with a clear gloss.

The original iconic 90s lipliner is, of course, MAC’s Lip Pencil in Spice. While many claim that the shade has warmed up over the years — something that MAC claims is more the result of product availability rather than a re-formulation — the brand has recently launched a new lip liner called 'Cool Spice', which is closer in tone to the original pencil. It is part of the brand's latest collection, Nudes, which features 28 products for lips and lids, all in a range of neutrals.

While I love how the original Spice shade looks, I’ve found that more cool-toned liners don’t always suit my olive complexion… And so the hunt began.

Luckily, as a beauty editor, I’ve tried dozens upon dozens of the best brown lip liners, but it’s only recently that I’ve found my holy grail. I was looking for one that applies smoothly to my dry lips, lasts through lashings of coffee, and gives that quintessential, 90s pout. Enter Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lip Definer Precision Lip Pencil in shade No.05: Caramel.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in 05: Caramel £30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

Although this shade is formulated for tan to deep lip tones, it works equally well on fair, olive and medium complexions, which are looking for that 90’s, contoured lip. Its undertone is mostly cool, with a hint of warm red to warm it up and make my olive complexion and yellow undertones sing. The pencil has become my everyday staple; it makes me look put together in no time at all, and is equally suitable for the office as it is for a night out.

But it’s not just the hue that makes this a handbag essential, the formulation of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s lipliners are a cut above the rest.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Lip Definer Precision Lip Pencil is waterproof, which means that it doesn’t need to be frequently re-applied, and it promises tug-free application, which I can attest to. It also comes in pencil form, which I prefer, as you’re able to sharpen the product to get a razor-sharp line, instead of it becoming blunt over time. It’s not too heavy on the lips in terms of formulation and pigment, and as such, a single swipe goes a long way, allowing you to get a precise outline or broad wash of colour.

Nessa wearing Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lip Definer Precision Lip Pencil in shade No.05: Caramel, topped with a clear gloss. (Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Beyond the formula, its finish is matte, in keeping with a true 90’s lip — and most importantly, it’s not drying. In fact, this pencil retains its creaminess and consistently gives me a smooth base, which can be worn alone or blended out with something more hydrating like a lip-balm, lipstick, gloss, or all three.

A swatch of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer Precision Lip Pencil in 05: Caramel (left) and 06: Chesnut (06) (Image credit: Future)

I’m always complimented when I wear this lipliner in the 05, Caramel shade. It’s a trending classic, and if I’m feeling lazy, it’s dramatic enough to add some oomph to a barefaced look. If I fancy something bolder, I go a shade up and opt for 06: Chesnut, which has the same warm colour note. If brown isn't your colour, there are five other shades of the Lip Definer Precision Lip Pencil to choose from, which also deliver on pigment and longevity. A win-win in my book.