A New Celebrity-Approved Beauty Trend Has Officially Declared Eye Bags Chic—Enter Tired Girl Makeup

If you're feeling as though a new TikTok beauty trend is emerging almost every day, you're not wrong. We've had clean girl makeup, ghost lashes, and jam lips captivate consumers as of late, and the buzzy 2025 beauty trends aren't quite finished yet. The day for chronic oversleepers has finally come, and 'Tired Girl' makeup has entered the fore.

Packaging up a lifestyle and selling it as the latest craze is nothing new, so it comes as no surprise that eye bags (and the products to mimic them) are becoming coveted. Although I can appreciate the slight ridiculousness of making yourself look tired on purpose, my love for messy smokey eyes and penchant for sleeping in at every given opportunity means the Tired Girl appeal is all too clear to me.

Regularly sported by Jenna Ortega throughout the Wednesday season two press tour, the goth-glam look is all about dark under eyes, nude lips, minimalist brows, a matte complexion and undetectable cheek colour that provide a messy, sleepy finish. Also a firm favourite of current it-girl Gabbriette, whose makeup style is so desired that she released a lip kit with MAC Cosmetics last year, the trend has some seriously chic fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And celebrities aren't the only ones leaning into the overtired look. Cool-toned eye makeup was spotted on the runways of Roberto Cavalli and Alaïa last season, whilst Erdem opted to skip cheek colour and lean into the 90s minimalist look. The goal is hollowed out features that capture grogginess in an elevated way (if such a thing is possible).

The beauty of this trend is not only that it means you can practically roll out of bed and be declared chic, but you can make it as high or low maintenance as you like. Whilst some Tired Girl looks involve a full face of foundation and layers of expertly blended eye shadow for the perfect your-eye-bags-but-better finish, you can equally swipe on a nude lipstick and stone-coloured eyeliner and call it a day.

A post shared by Gabbriette (@gabbriette) A photo posted by on

The smokey eye is one of the most timeless makeup looks, and I firmly believe that there's no one it doesn't suit. But rather than pairing it with a bold red lip or flushed cheeks, the pared-back complexion and almost grey lips combination adds a new dimension to how dark eyes can be worn—with a distinctly editorial feel that just screams cool.

With dark autumn evenings just around the corner, this vampy trend has come at the perfect time. Make it daytime appropriate with a soft grey-toned shadow and cool brown lip, or lean in fully with smudgy black lids and bleached brows à la Jenna and Gabbriette.

