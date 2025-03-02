This smudge-proof budget mascara has convinced me to ditch my beloved designer favourite

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Rimmel London. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

There are countless five-star mascaras on the market, but as someone with very oily eyelids and eyes that constantly water, very few pass my scrupulous tests. For the average mascara wearer, I would say that high street and high end formulas can be equally as effective at creating lift, volume, and thickness, but the features I look for tend to come at steeper price points.

I need a mascara that won't smudge onto or under my lids, flake off, or run down my cheeks with a little bit of moisture. I have long believed that the best mascaras for me are those with 'tubing' properties that coat each lash and don't move at all throughout the day, but they aren't so easy to come by if you're shopping on the high street.

It was only after finding out that Rimmel London's new Thrill Seeker Extreme mascara is smudge-proof, flake-free, and clump-free that I considered trying out a new type of formula—and I'm so glad that I did.

Before vs after using Rimmel Thrill Seeker Extreme Mascara (Image credit: Rimmel London)

I'm always nervous about testing a new mascara for fear of looking in the mirror after a few hours to see black smudges everywhere, so I first used Thrill Seeker with cautious optimism. When applying, I liked that the formula was neither too thick nor too watery, so I didn't have to worry about making a mess before I even left the house.

But I really fell in love after a trip to the bathroom half way through my work day, when I was shocked to see that the mascara hadn't gone anywhere. This was something I had only ever properly experienced with my £32 designer mascara, so I definitely didn't expect it from a drugstore product that's more than half the price.

Rimmel Thrill Seeker Extreme Mascara £10.39 at Boots

Thrill Seeker not only boasts 24 hour wear, but also has a tapered fibre brush is designed to grab and coat each lash for instant impact and volume. The buildable formula means it can also be used for a more natural look if that's your preference on lighter makeup days.

The true black colour gives noticeable definition, and I found that I only needed a couple of quick swipes to get good payoff. It's also ophthalmologist tested, so it's safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers—good news for me and my constantly streaming eyes.

After a lengthy day in the office as well as sweaty periods spent on the tube and running around London, I'm pleased to report my lashes were still fully in tact when it came time to take my makeup off.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable, everyday mascara that will stay put all day long, Thrill Seeker Extreme is one of the best drugstore mascaras I have tried in a very long time.