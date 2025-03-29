One of favourite mascaras has had an upgrade and for less than £10 it gives you the most beautiful natural-looking flutter
Natural-looking lashes this way
Being a beauty editor, the best part of the job is undoubtedly getting to try the brand-new products. One of my favourite categories to try is the best mascaras. Thanks to my dedicated love of lash growth serums, my eyelashes are now fairly long, and I'm always on the hunt for a natural-looking mascara. I want something that adds a little length and volume without looking over-the-top and doesn't flake or smudge.
Despite having firm favourites, I'm always trying newbies that land on my desk, including the L'Oréal Paris Paradise Big Deal Black Mascara, which I have to say, impressed me far more than I anticipated—and I've been using it ever since. Though I shouldn't have been so surprised because we're already big lovers of the original L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise.
L'Oréal Paris Paradise Big Deal Black Mascara Formula
This is one of the lightest formulas I've ever tried and that translates to the finish on the lashes. The wand separates each lash perfectly, meaning there are no clumps, with the top and bottom evenly spaced. This gives a natural-looking fanned-out effect. The brush is slightly tapered (meaning you can get to all the individual lashes in the corner and on the bottom) and is flexible enough to wiggle from root to tip easily.
One of the main things I love about this formula is that you can dial it up when you want a more dramatic look. My before and after photos show one coat for a natural finish, but adding more doesn't cause the lashes to stick together; it just adds more jet black pigment and volume. It's one of the few mascaras that can be used for both looks without needing to buy separate products.
Finally, it's very easy to remove, which is a top priority for me. I don't want to spend ages in the bathroom removing my make-up every night, and I also don't want to risk damaging my natural lashes by pulling leftover make-up off. Just a bit of micellar water on a reusable pad is enough to swipe off quickly.
L'Oréal Paris Paradise Big Deal Black Mascara Performance
This mascara lasts well through busy days and wears off nicely with just one coat. By that, I mean if I'm rubbing my eyes (mistakenly forgetting I'm wearing make-up) or sweating it off on the tube, it doesn't look terrible at the end of the day.
Although I didn't have trouble with flaking and smudging, I have seen people note online that they have. Often, this isn't due to the mascara formula but more the make-up you're wearing under your eyes. Prepping the skin for make-up using a primer and then setting with a powder can help avoid this. However, if you're struggling with smudging, you might want to try a tubing mascara formula instead.
Additionally, if you have very short, straight lashes, you might not find that this gives you enough curl. If that's the case, you can use eyelash curlers beforehand and try a lash primer.
All in all, this is such a great multitasker with high-performance value. There's a reason we keep coming back to L'Oréal Paris mascaras.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
