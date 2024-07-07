As a self-confessed lazy girl, these tinted lip balms make my look luxe with minimal effort

I love applying make-up, I really do. Nothing makes me feel more put-together than when my eyeliner goes on smoothly and my lashes are perfectly separated, but sometimes my lazy tendencies kick in and I simply can’t be bothered to apply a full face of make-up. Saying this, I still like to feel put-together when I leave the house. That’s where tinted lip balms come in—and the new Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour is one of the best I’ve tried.

Sitting somewhere between a lipstick and a lip balm , tinted lip balms have an advantage over barely-there lipsticks . You see, aside from being an easy way to elevate your minimal make-up looks, they’re usually packed with skin-loving ingredients to hydrate, nourish and smoothen the lips as well as simply providing a wash of colour. The new Baume Embrace is no exception, the trio of butters – shea, murumuru and wild mango kernel – aim to soothe and hydrate, while jojoba oil and pomegranate flower extract work to actively plump the lips after 28 days of use.

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

I’ve only been using these balms for the past couple of weeks, so can’t speak to their plumping effects just yet, but nevertheless, I’m impressed - and you can be sure I’ve put them through the scrupulous MC UK testing process . For my full first-impressions review (and to shop them for yourself) keep reading.

My review of the Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour

In case you can’t tell already, I’m a huge fan of these balms, which are the newest launch from Lisa Eldridge Make-up. At £26, they’re on the pricier side of the tinted lip balm category, but they’re honestly some of the best products I’ve ever put on my lips. They both look and feel luxurious—featuring chic matte gold packaging complete with magnetic closure and the signature Lisa Eldridge make-up logo.

Each balm glides on like butter, feels incredibly softening and nourishing and has excellent colour pay-off: exactly the kind of low-maintenance product I’ve been after recently. In terms of finish, they have more of a glossy effect, which still feels quite subtle and not at all sticky. They come in five wearable shades—each of which would flatter a wide range of skin tones, and for which I’ve given my more in-depth review below:

1. Meet Cute

Valeza wearing the Lisa Eldridge tinted lip balm in Meet Cute (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour, Meet Cute £26 at Lisa Eldridge Eldridge’s product name selections are always on point, and Meet Cute is no exception. A pale peachy pink with no white base, this balm looks really natural and is probably the glossiest of the lot. The barely-there tint of this balm makes it great for no make-up days.

2. Epanoui

Valeza wearing the Lisa Eldridge tinted lip balm in Epanoui (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour, Epanoui £26 at Lisa Eldridge I’m a sucker for a rosewood-toned lip product, and for this reason Epanoui is possibly my favourite shade of the lot. It’s a slightly deeper, more browny pink than Meet Cute. If you’ve tried Eldridge’s range of True Velvet lipsticks , this feels like an echo of Velvet Blush Lightly, complete with a glass-like shine. Delicious.

3. Sweet Fig

Valeza wearing the Lisa Eldridge tinted lip balm in Sweet Fig (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour, Sweet Fig £26 at Lisa Eldridge A bit deeper and more neutral in tone, I can imagine Sweet Fig would suit basically anybody, it’s the perfect pink-brown nude. I have no notes.

4. Metropolis

Valeza wearing the Lisa Eldridge tinted lip balm in Metropolis (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour, Metropolis £26 at Lisa Eldridge I’ll be honest, this balm looked intimidatingly cool-toned in the tube, like a grungy dark brown, but the colour really sheers out on the lips, and I was surprised by how much I like it. It adds a sophisticated berry deepness to my natural lip colour. This would make an excellent nude for those with deeper skin tones or an elegant deep tint for those with pale skin. It’s described as ‘vintage blackberry’ on the Lisa Eldridge website, and I can’t think of a better description.

5. Red Curve

Valeza wearing the Lisa Eldridge tinted lip balm in Red Curve (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Lisa Eldridge Baume Embrace Melting Lip Colour, Red Curve £26 at Lisa Eldridge A warm-toned tint - not too bright and not too dark, this is the perfect everyday, buildable red which I think would suit a lot of different skin tones. IMO, it’s perfect for elevating a simple summer outfit. I envision myself wearing a wash of this with minimal make-up, a linen maxi dress and a shimmering body oil for an extra glow. The dreamiest low-maintenance look for summer.