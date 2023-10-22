As a beauty editor I road test countless mascaras for a living and this is the only one I have ever bought on repeat

I am very particular about mascara, because I am very particular about how my lashes should look. I'm not interested in the false lash effect and I don't need drama. What I want is the natural look, but oh-so-much more. I have extremely fair hair on my eyes, so without mascara I look like a mole above ground. Which has meant my years as a beauty editor has largely been spent in search of the very best mascara to help me achieve this. And a couple of years ago, I found it. I haven't looked back. Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High is my ride-or-die mascara.

Don't get me wrong there is absolutely a time and a place for a mascara that creates that va-va-voom. As we approach party season, I know that I'll want something that can create exactly that. A mascara that will perfectly compliment my go-to shimmery eyeshadow. (Incidentally, have you seen the new Rabanne Highly Pigmented Mini Eyeshadow Palettes? Spectacular.)

But for my everyday make-up, it's the elevated natural look for me. And for me, nothing does that that better than Sky High.

And I'm not alone, it has amassed a whopping 367.7M views on TikTok. In fact, TikTok was where the mascara first found devoted fans. It was already trending on the social media platform ahead of its UK launch.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

So why is it so great? Well first of all, it doesn't cost a lot. It's £11.99, which I think is a perfectly reasonable amount to pay for a mascara. In fact, whenever people ask me for beauty recommendations I always tell them to save their money for other products and go for an affordable mascara. The beauty of Sky High is it's so often reduced, so you can almost always find it cheaper. Happy days.

Next up is the wand. It's a plastic and pointed comb head, which perfectly coats each individual hair in just the right amount of product - never too much, never too little. I

genuinely think it would be impossible for this mascara to clump. It's also tapered and flexible so you can get right into the inner corners, meaning no lash is left untouched. It lengthens beautifully - I was shocked to discover how long my lashes actually were - which is also down to the lengthening fibres in the formula. This is where the "my lashes, but better" effect comes into play. With one slick I am genuinely so happy, but if I feel like I need a bit extra it layers very well, with no risk of weighing down with extra product.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

Another brilliant thing about Sky High is how easy it is to remove. I've read elsewhere that it's tricky to remove, but I've never had any problems. You don't need an oil cleanser, mine typically comes off with micellar water and a cream cleanser. I never wake up the next morning with any trace of the previous day's mascara under my eyes.

Such is the success of the mascara (arguably the best Maybelline mascara?!) it now comes in many other iterations - each one remaining true to its original powers. There's Cosmic Black - if you're after a really deep colour - Waterproof, Brownish Black and now there's even a tinted Primer - formulated with ceramides and vitamin B5 to care for your lashes.