We all know that TikTok has the power to take an unassuming beauty product and turn it into the most wanted item on everyone's beauty shopping list. Just look at what happened to the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick. These products launched a thousand articles, videos and social media mentions. Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Rum Raisin is another TikTok sell out.

The high-shine lipstick first went viral last year and completely sold out in the UK and US. The brand was unable to restock until months later and it sparked such a moment that content creators were documenting their search for the elusive lipstick.

But what makes this lipstick, in this particular shade, so special?

Going viral: Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Rum Raisin

Revlon's Rum Raisin shade has been a mainstay in the brand's collection for quite some time now, so that's not new. But it's had a resurgence with the introduction of the Super Lustrous Glass Shine formula, which launched last year.

The brand says the newest iteration offers, "incredible glassy shine and brilliant colour that instantly melts onto lips." In my opinion, it's essentially like if a lipstick, lip balm and lip gloss had a baby.

There are some new ingredients in the formula too, including nourishing hyaluronic acid to keep lips smooth and plump. So if you find that you get dry lips thanks so the colder winter climate, you'll like the nourishing feel paired with the beautiful colour payoff.

Perhaps the reason the new formulation works so well with 'Rum Raisin' as a shade is because it's one of those natural 'your lips but better' hues, which seems to complement a range of skin tones and looks lovely with a healthy, glossy finish.

At £8.99 it's also incredibly accessible, which is what beauty really should be.

Why is the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Rum Raisin so good?

I gave it a go and have to agree it's a gorgeous natural shade that complements and finishes off a daytime make-up look. I was surprised it suited me as it's darker than most lipsticks I usually use (I am fair in complexion and tend to stick to nudes and pinks), but I think that's the magic of the Revlon's bestseller: it somehow adapts to the wearer to complement them personally.

The brand categorise the shade Rum Raisin under their 'Mauves and Berries' bracket, but I would say this is a real combination of a berry, nude-brown and pink. It's sort of hard to describe but is one of those universal shades that make-up fans gravitate towards.

I'm not the only one who rates it, either. Beauty Journalist and Makeup Artist Madeleine Spencer can see the appeal. "Towards the end of last year, shiny lip products started to become popular again for good reason," she says. "Sheen is comfortable in a way that mattes or full-on glosses aren’t, but it also makes all lips look plump and full," she explains, of the newer formulation.

Noting the colour, Madeleine says: "Curiously, the Rum Raisin shade leans more towards ‘healthy lips’ with a pink hue - which signals a bit of a change after shades like Clinique’s Black Honey dominated on social."

In short, Madeleine believes it's this combination of texture and colour that make Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Rum Raisin so popular.

"It’s worth taking on board these two trends, not only because TikTok says to, but also because this year we’ll be seeing more and more sheen combined with lip-enhancing shades."

Other Super Lustrous Glass Shine shades