The MUAs and Hairstylists Backstage at Fashion Week Have Tried It All—These Are the Products in Their Kits Season After Season

Fashion month is well and truly underway. From MUAs and hairstylists to session manicurists, prep is complete for one of the most anticipated months in the social calendar.
Considering the nature of my job, I have always been intrigued by the subsequent runway looks, yes, but also the contents of their kits. These industry stalwarts are often working on shows back-to-back and rushing across the city, which means they can only carry around the most hardworking products, which have proved their salt time and time again. To satisfy my curiosity, I consulted Sam McKnight, Fara Homidi, Nick Irwin and other backstage pros for details on the essentials they can't work without...
Fara Homidi, Editorial MUA and Founder
Fara Homidi Essential Face Compact: "I use the Essential Face Compact to perfect the complexion only where needed while preserving the skin’s natural dimension. It can be applied precisely or diffused more broadly, without ever looking like too much."
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water: "This is something I always reach for when I’m prepping skin and touching up. It’s gentle, consistent and great for all skin types. It’s also in my French pharmacy haul anytime I’m in Paris."
MAC 221S Mini Tapered Eyeshadow Blending Brush: "Aside from my own complexion brushes from FH, I’ll reach for MAC brushes for small details I’m trying to create or finesse."
Fara Homidi Pool Slick Lash Lacquer: "Lashes can completely shift the attitude of a look. My Pool Slick Lash Lacquer can customise them from softly separated and defined to dark, bold and glossy. The curved wand also makes it easy to lift and reach every lash when working quickly backstage."
FARA HOMIDI
Pool Slick Lash Lacquer Mascara - Absolu
Bioderma Sensibio
H2o Micellar Water for Sensitive Skin Prone to Rosacea
FARA HOMIDI
Essential Face Compact
Sam McKnight, Celebrity Session Hairstylist and Founder
Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist: "There's no fashion week without it. Backstage there’s always one in my pocket. Whether I'm styling and need the heat protection, creating volume, sleek styles, or need more shine through the hair, it's my go-to. I can do pretty much anything with it."
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YS Park 40G4 Curl Shine Styler Brush 35mm“The right brushes are the key to good hair. It’s important to invest in ones that don’t snag or pull. Some of my favourites are YS Park, Mason & Pearson and Denman. It doesn’t always need to be fancy or expensive. I love my brush that looks like a toothbrush from YS Park. It’s made from wood and has natural bristles – it’s amazing for smoothing fly-aways."
Airtex Net: "Another kit essential is an Airtex Net. I use these to protect the hair when styling, but also to flatten and smooth it when time is short.”
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Body Volumising & Plumping Cream: "Hair health backstage is always on my mind. I need a product that delivers multiple benefits in one go, so a hybrid is the key to better hair, and one that does what you want it to. My new Cool Girl Body is the product I turn to when I have a model in my chair whose hair needs plumping, thickening and strengthening with heat, humidity and frizz protection. It does a lot!"
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Modern Hairspray Multi-Task Styling Mist
YS Park
Ys Park 40g4 Curl Shine Styler Brush 35mm
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist
Carly Utting, Editorial MUA and MAC Senior Artist
MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Foundation: "I’m still yet to find a backstage base that beats Face and Body. It makes skin look so believably perfect, with the most incredible balmy finish. Although the new Studio Radiance Skin Tint Stick is definitely giving it a run for its money."
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base+: "I love the Bobbi Brown Face Base for skin prep, it grips onto the skin beautifully so any base applied on top sits perfectly."
Relavel Extra Large Makeup Case: "I love my Relavel makeup case too, it’s my pop up and go kit with a little of everything in it. It’s a super handy organised makeup case with so many different segments making it easy to grab products quickly."
MAC Groundwork Paint Pot: "Groundwork Paint Pot is a non negotiable in my kit. For me, it’s one of the most perfect brown shades ever made, it has just the right amount of depth and gives the lid this beautifully soft, diffused finish that always looks effortless."
MAC
Studio Radiance Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation
Bobbi Brown
Vitamin Enriched Face Base+
Mac Pro Longwear Paint Pot
Eye Shadow - Groundwork
Larry King, Celebrity Session Hairstylist and Founder
Dyson Supersonic™ Origin hair dryer: "It's my go-to for controlled heat and creating a beautiful, polished base. It's particularly important for prepping the hair before styling and achieving a really controlled blow dry."
Larry King Haircare Flyaway With Me Kit: "This is ideal for finishing sleeker looks while keeping them soft. It tames flyaways without creating a wet or overly slick finish, making it perfect for those final touch-ups before models hit the runway."
Dyson Vented Barrel brush – 35mm barrel: "The perfect brush for creating that big, bouncy ’90s blow-dry, loads of volume, movement and a smooth finish without looking too ‘done’."
Sectioning Clips: "One extra non-product thing I’d add is sectioning or styling clips. They’re not glamorous, but for Fashion Week they’re genuinely useful for controlling sections during prep, setting shape while the hair cools, and keeping the styling process clean and efficient."
Dyson
Vented Barrel brush – 35mm barrel
Dyson
Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
Nick Irwin, Session Hairstylist and Schwarzkopf Global Ambassador
Schwarzkopf Session label Volumizing Mousse: "This is a super versatile product used across all hair types. Whether it's a wet look, effortless lived-in texture or big, high glam blowouts... This product does it all."
Session Kit, Setting Net: "A setting net is one of those simple kit essentials—it keeps the shape controlled while the hair sets, without disturbing the work underneath.”
Schwarzkopf Session Label The Strong: "This is my go-to strong hairspray. It will lock down everything from sleek pony tails to gravity defining textures that need hold on the runway."
YS Park Pin Tail Comb 12: "A proper session essential—precise, lightweight and reliable. The pin tail gives you total control for clean sectioning and detailed work."
Schwarzkopf Professional
Session Label Volumizing Mousse
Schwarzkopf
Session Label the Strong Firm Hold Hairspray