Purple Blush Sounds Intimidating—But It’s the Most Flattering Shade I’ve Tried in Years

In the past decade, blush has undeniably had a (very sophisticated) renaissance. Previously a bit of an afterthought for many doing their makeup, it's now become a must-have desert island product, including for yours truly.
That said, we really do tend to go through phases with our blush. Rhode's 'Sun Soak' Pocket Blusher, for example, popularised the idea of 'sunburnt blush.' We also recently saw a rise in 'blonzer' (that's blush and bronzer that had a baby), and a couple of years back, it was all about 'pink sugar rush' hues.
The latest blusher 'trend' to hit the mainstream—and one I truly predict will stay—is purple blush. It may look intimidating, but purple can be an incredibly pretty and flattering colour to wear on the cheeks. Here's how.
Why is Purple Blush Becoming Popular?
"I think purple blush is having a moment because people are becoming much more adventurous with blush in general," explains celebrity makeup artist Joy Adenuga. "We’ve moved beyond blush simply being there to add a little colour to the cheeks; it’s now a real focal point of a makeup look, and people are experimenting with shades they might previously have thought were too bold."
Purple, she says, can in fact be incredibly versatile, despite looking potentially scary in the packaging. Adenuga points out that the hue can refer to lavender, violet, mauve and plum, meaning something for everyone.
The evolution of colour theory on social media has also helped popularise all variations of purple. "Creators are showing how purple tones can work with different undertones rather than treating blush as one-shade-fits-all. Brands such as Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Huda Beauty and Clinique have all done really wearable interpretations of purple, from soft lilacs through to deeper plums."
She looks to Rihanna and Hailey Bieber for having pulled off purple beautifully in the past.
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How to Use Purple Blush
Many purples—such as my favourite, Violette Fr's Souvenir de Volubilis—look frankly terrifying at first. They are incredibly bold and super pigmented, so it's easy to discount them if you don't apply them carefully.
Violette Fr
Plume Blush in Souvenir de Volubilis
This is where a makeup artist's top tips come in: Adenuga's top tip, interestingly, is not to be frightened by how a product looks in the packaging. "Purple blush often looks completely different once it’s sheered out on the skin," she shares.
The amount you use, however, is important—particularly if you're using something especially bright or pigmented. The makeup artist recommends starting small and building up if needed. "I'll often put the product onto the back of my hand first, work it into my brush and then apply whatever is left on the brush to the face."
It's also important to pick the right purple for you. "If you're apprehensive, I’d start with a shade that feels close to what you use. Instead of going straight for a vivid violet, try a mauve, berry or pink-lilac. It gives you that cooler, brightening effect while still feeling like a traditional blush," Adenuga says.
Yves Saint Laurent
Make Me Blush Liquid Blush, 69
Dior
Backstage Rosy Glow Blush, 063 Pink Lilac
"Think about depth as well as undertone," she adds. "Softer lilac and lavender shades can look beautiful on fairer complexions, while richer violets, berries and plums really come alive on medium and deeper skin tones. On deeper complexions especially, I love a saturated aubergine or berry-purple because you get that gorgeous richness without the colour becoming ashy."
Shake ’N Play Buildable Liquid Blush, Violet Vice$
And don't forget to consider placement. Taking the product higher and blending it out into the temples (think: the under-eye blush trend) can make the look feel more modern.
"If you're still nervous, layer a touch of purple over your usual pink or rose blush. It gives the complexion that beautiful cool-toned freshness without suddenly feeling like you're wearing a purple cheek."
My Purple Blush Experience
When I first saw Violette Fr's Plume Blush in the shade 'Souvenir de Volubilis' in the pan, I thought, "absolutely not". It is so vibrant, and when I swatched it, I noticed how incredibly pigmented it is. It's also not a super dewy blush as I'd normally wear, so I'd convinced myself before even trying it that we weren't going to get on.
Spoiler alert: I was wrong. This is one of the most beautiful blushers I've ever used. Yes, you have to be very careful with application (a little goes a very long way, but applying a tiny bit at a time with a dense brush is best practice), but the results are absolutely worth the extra effort IMO.
The colour blends seamlessly into a really pretty pinky-violet and looks gorgeous when placed high on the cheekbones. The formula is also much more workable than I expected; at first you think it's going to be matte, but it kind of emulsifies into a cream when you apply it.
I'm really excited to try more purple blushers and experiment with different colour variations, from lighter lavender to deeper berry. It truly is the new unsung hero of the blush world.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.