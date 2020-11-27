La Mer Black Friday: Save 15% on the cult skincare brand

If, like me, you’ve been contemplating investing in La Mer for some time then now’s your chance. With 15% off the luxury, facialist-approved, A-list adored beauty brand this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to shop.
Net-a-Porter are kindly treating the nation to an incredible 15% off almost every single La Mer product they stock. Enabling you to take full advantage of upgrading your entire skincare routine (their Replenishing Moisture Collection gift set is a wonderful starter). Or, simply to save £34.50 on their J.Lo approved Moisturising Cream which is the recommended place to start.
Personally, I’m a huge fan of La Mer’s hand cream. I’ve been hooked on it since having a manicure (pre-Covid) that involved generous amounts of it and waking up the following morning to new hands.
Here’s what’s on my wish list…