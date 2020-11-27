La Mer Black Friday: Save 15% on the cult skincare brand

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If, like me, you’ve been contemplating investing in La Mer for some time then now’s your chance. With 15% off the luxury, facialist-approved, A-list adored beauty brand this Black Friday there’s never been a better time to shop.

Net-a-Porter are kindly treating the nation to an incredible 15% off almost every single La Mer product they stock. Enabling you to take full advantage of upgrading your entire skincare routine (their Replenishing Moisture Collection gift set is a wonderful starter). Or, simply to save £34.50 on their J.Lo approved Moisturising Cream which is the recommended place to start.

Personally, I’m a huge fan of La Mer’s hand cream. I’ve been hooked on it since having a manicure (pre-Covid) that involved generous amounts of it and waking up the following morning to new hands.

Here’s what’s on my wish list…

La Mer Black Friday gift sets