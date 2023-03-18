Why Kate Moss' beauty approach has our beauty director's backing - and how to get her glow

Thankfully, as we begin 2023, an ageing revolution is fully underway; we’ve realised that turning back the clock is not realistic and that what we actually want is to look - and feel - healthy, happy, glowing.

Key here is the idea of supporting the body and its functions with the belief that doing so allows us to age beautifully, and that starts from the inside out.

This approach chimes with British supermodel and pop culture icon Kate Moss, who when asked about how her mindset has changed, said: “I reached a point in my life where I wanted more balance. I started meditating and changing the way I live. I wanted to be healthier and more grounded.”

Kate, who currently lives a much more wholesome lifestyle in the Cotswolds says that in practise, routine (opens in new tab) plays a big role: “I’ve come to learn the benefits of an early night and keeping hydrated, has on my skin.”

That’s not to say Kate, like me, isn’t a fan of a brilliant skincare product (her new range, Cosmoss, which launched last August, is testament to her love of a good moisturiser), just that that isn’t the whole picture: “I am a firm believer in taking a holistic approach to beauty which includes exercise, my diet and of course great products. I start the day with 20 minutes of meditation. I like to practise either yoga (opens in new tab) or pilates (opens in new tab) as I enjoy the strength it gives my body. I recently bought a Cadillac Reformer at home which is such a luxury. If I am in the country then I love to go wild swimming, the cold water is so invigorating and clears my head. I like to walk the dogs and being in nature really grounds me. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

I couldn’t agree more, and, like Kate, I believe that the negativity levelled at the idea of wellness diverts from what it is in essence: a focus on health, wellbeing, and self-acceptance. It is the understanding that beauty has always been there, at any age - but that striking the right balance is crucial.

As a Beauty Director for more than 20 years, I’ve seen firsthand what a big impact lifestyle factors such as a nourishing, alkaline diet, stress-reducing yoga, quality, reparative sleep and good mental wellbeing have on my skin. (And, yes, a really good skin routine (opens in new tab) of course helps - it’s just not the full picture.)

I apply the below wisdom to how I think about ageing, always remembering that kindness, joy and vitality outshine wrinkles when someone looks at your face. It absolutely does when I look at mine.

How does the food we eat affect ageing?

My approach to skincare starts with what I put in my body every day. I’m not talking about juicing four times a day, but rather eating a nutrient dense, mainly plant-based, alkaline diet (opens in new tab)with minimal alcohol (cutting it out really positively impacted my skin).

“A low quality diet - foods with low levels of vitamins, minerals and essential fats, can change the chemistry of our brains and can leave us feeling foggy, tired and unable to make positive and empowering decisions,” says Lorraine Perretta, head of nutrition at Advanced Nutrition Programme (opens in new tab).

We can often turn to comfort fast snacks for an energy hit but too much processed food, sugar, caffeine, meat, and alcohol can leave us with an acidic gut – the cause of inflammation, weight gain, insomnia and bloating (opens in new tab) - which all contribute to skin issues.

“Alkaline foods are essentially vegetables, fruits and nuts – foods that contain the nutrients that are key to skin health: beta carotene/vitamin A to stimulate skin synthesis, phyto-antioxidants (from plants) to protect skin from free radicals,” says Peretta. “As the body is making 200 million skin cells an hour, it’s important to feed your skin with foods that have a high nutrient content, including oily fish. Additionally, antioxidant-rich green tea is also great for skin.”

There is also currently a huge focus on light awareness and its impact on our skin. “Olives, vitamin E from nuts, betacarotene from carrots and orange foods, lycopene from tomatoes, and lutein and zeaxanthin from spinach, kale and broccoli help protect skin from sunlight and therefore excessive damage.”

A quick note if you, like me, can’t get enough fish in your diet: this is a good place to supplement, and I take the Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Omega+ (opens in new tab) and I also start my day with Skin Youth Biome supplements (opens in new tab) for a healthier gut.

Why is being in nature so beneficial to skin health?

I am a big believer in enjoying everything nature has to offer - it is when I feel strongest and healthiest in both mind and body. I run, hike, climb, breathe in fresh air, and swim in lakes. As well as helping with lymphatic and blood flow and getting fresh nutrients and oxygen to our faces, global studies are proving what us nature-lovers already know - that immersing ourselves in green spaces has a positive impact on our mental health and stress levels, reduced negative emotions, improved sleep, and increased happiness too - all crucial to a glowing complexion.

So have you ever wondered why the stress response can affect the skin so directly? Well, there is no doubt the scientific literature recognises a bi-directional pathway between the brain and the skin - the two organs communicate with each other.

“Through a number of mechanisms, psychological stress triggers a chain of events in the human body which can directly impact the skin,” says dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto.

“Firstly, stress activates a communication pathway between the brain and the adrenal glands known as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. A sequence of hormones is released, which in turn triggers the body’s adrenal glands to produce cortisol and adrenaline. Stress activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is behind the body’s “flight or fight” response to threats or danger. This results in further production of adrenaline via the adrenal glands. The activation of these two pathways thereby results in spikes of cortisol and adrenaline, and the skin is a target organ for these chemicals which act to modulate skin blood flow as well as immune and inflammatory response.”

The result? Seriously disrupted skin: "stress therefore triggers changes in the skin via the brain and the sympathetic nervous system, but also directly affects the function of the skin itself. These mechanisms act together and can potentially lead to the worsening of a number of inflammatory skin conditions. Studies have also shown a reduction in skin surface lipids such as fatty acids, ceramides and cholesterol that form an important protective layer to reduce trans-epidermal water loss.”

“When it comes to skin problems and stress, the end goal is always to have you in a position where you are in control of your skin - and that your skin is not controlling you,” says Dr Mahto.

So how do we reduce stress in our daily lives? It’s important to implement lifestyle changes that promote relaxation and help us change the way we respond to stress. Find an outlet that works for you - and mine, like Kate’s preferred release, is being in nature.

“Exposure to nature immediately triggers the body’s parasympathetic nervous system,” says psychologist Jonathan Hoban, The Walking Therapist and author of ‘Walk With Your Wolf (opens in new tab)’. “While the sympathetic nervous system is our “fight or flight” response which requires intense focus, adrenaline, and instant reaction, the parasympathetic nervous system is the “rest and digest” response which restores the body from its adrenalised state.”

Can yoga help brighten a dull complexion?

Exercise is vital for lots of reasons - including to keep the blood flowing in your skin, which helps to keep it regenerating. I go running three times a week and do yoga sessions with Trinny Woodall’s yoga teacher and breathing coach, Victoria Woodhall twice a week.

Together, they build a stronger body, put a spring in my step and positively impact my state of mind. “As we get older, the musculature and structure of the skin changes – our mouths turn down as the soft tissues are affected by gravity and (for me at least) my forehead becomes ever more lined as I try to hoik my increasingly hooded eyelids up by raising my eyebrows,” says Woodhall. “The result is that I can look grumpy, cross or angry even if I don’t intend to (rather unkindly known as resting bitch face). Luckily in yoga we have inversions to turn your frown upside down. I very much connect with the idea of defying gravity in my yoga practice – trying to hold a handstand or taking my knee higher than my shoulder - we’re working with the forces of nature and having fun in the process.”

“Of course, skin ageing is not just about the face, although that’s what most of us focus on. Ageing is a whole body experience. But fortunately so is yoga. We can all train a more youthful way of moving. Guaranteed to positively impact our state of mind and have a knock-on effect on the face we present to the world and to our mirror.”

There’s more to doing yoga than bending yourself into a pretzel, though: “when you find a release in your body, it can often recall the reason why you have become tight there in the first place, but we learn to stay present with what arises, by connecting with the breath. In yoga we slow down the breath and make it steady, like a metronome or the beat of a slow dance. Slowing down the breath is a scientifically validated way of accessing the parasympathetic nervous system, the antidote to stress.“

In the context of skin, we know that stress can engender breakouts, sensitivity and dullness. “Yoga helps with blood flow and lymphatic drainage (especially inversions) which helps the body remove toxins and waste via the correct paths (the kidneys and liver) rather than the skin.”

Woodhall’s one piece of advice: get your head below your heart every day, even if it means just doing a simple rag doll forward bend. Take the weight off the mind, put the colour back into your cheeks and a spring in your step.