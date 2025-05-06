Nip+Fab’s peptide-packed oil and mist duo leaves me with super plump and glowy skin—I won’t be without it this summer

Every beauty editor I know has a skincare ingredient that they swear by, and I’m no different. Mine just happens to be naturally occurring, and a powerhouse when it comes to delivering glowy, nourished and healthy-looking skin. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that if you’re not using peptides in your regimen, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

So, what are peptides? Simply put, they are tiny compounds made up of short-chain amino acids that naturally occur in the body. When applied to the skin, they act as powerful messengers, triggering the production of collagen and elastin. If you use them regularly, you can expect fine lines to look reduced, smoother skin texture, and an overall more radiant, even-toned glow.

But as Treatwell’s resident dermatology expert, Amar Suchde , explains, they aren’t as well-known as ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C—to our detriment. “Peptides are essential for maintaining healthy skin, they are its building blocks. They not only support firmness and structure but also help reinforce the skin’s barrier. Plus, they’re usually well-tolerated by most skin types, including sensitive ones.”

Available at your local Boots, it’s NIP+FAB’s Peptide Fix range that allows me to bank the power of peptides in the morning, evening, and whenever I need a mid-day pep up.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

First up, it’s the Nip+Fab Peptide Fix Finishing Oil 2%, which has worked wonders on my dry, dehydrated skin. During the winter and transitional periods like now, my complexion needs all the help it can get to look hydrated and dewy, so as well as using nourishing cream cleansers and night creams, I lock in that moisture with an oil.

Described as a 360-degree facial oil, I’ve found that this product delivers a lot more bang for its buck than other, single-ingredient oils on the market. You shake it to activate its “dual phase”, which releases two concentrated formulas within one product: multi-peptides, over 10 oils and copper peptides. After just two weeks of use, my skin looks noticeably firm, bright and healthy-looking—plus, it leaves a glowy sheen that preps my skin for make-up wonderfully.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

As a skincare-focused beauty editor, I was particularly impressed by the addition of 0.5 copper peptide. For the uninitiated, this is a type of peptide that’s bonded with copper— a naturally occurring mineral that’s essential for skin regeneration. “They’re especially beneficial for skin that’s showing signs of ageing, feeling compromised, or in need of repair,” Schude says. “With consistent use, copper peptides can help firm the skin, smooth fine lines, calm inflammation, and boost overall radiance.”

I like to apply the face oil morning and night after I apply my moisturiser, but it’s worth noting that if you have oily or combination skin, your skin may not react well to using these kinds of formulations with such frequency. As ever, test things out slowly, and consult a dermatologist, who will be able to tell you which products work best for your skin type.

It’s also worth remembering that peptides aren’t as unstable as other key ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, meaning you can benefit from their use throughout the day. And so, as someone who is always on the go, I’ve been increasingly reaching for Nip+Fab’s Peptide Fix 2in1 Tone & Top-Up Mist 4% SPF 50, which I’ve been using in combination with their peptide oil; and more frequently now, as we’re entering the warmer months.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Nip+Fab Peptide Fix 2in1 Tone & Top-Up Mist 4% SPF 50 £27.95 at Nip+Fab

I’m a sucker for SPFs that offer high protection with added skincare perks—and this one’s a real winner. Coming in a handy 75ml for travel, the non-greasy mist is packed with a three per cent peptide complex and arnica montana flower extract to help visibly smooth and plump the skin.

But I really love it for the ease of application: you can apply it in the morning, as well as over make-up—which it won’t disturb. And like its oil counterpart, it leaves a juicy sheen that I’m partial to in the warmer months. Plus, if you’re forgetful with SPF, a mist is super handy. As Schude tells me, it’s important to reapply your sunscreen every two hours when you’re out in the sun, and especially on hot days. So, it’s safe to say that I won’t be without this powerful duo in the coming months; simple products that work hard are precisely what I’m looking for as we enter travel season.