I promise it will only add to the experience
Picture this: it’s Christmas Eve, the car’s packed high with presents, you’ve got The Pouges and Kirsty McCall blaring out of the radio and your loved ones are in the passenger seats.
Nothing beats that feeling when you’ve finally finished work and you’re heading home for Christmas, especially if you’re weren’t able to spend the festive period with your family in 2020.
Now let me tell you about something that is going to make that car journey exponentially better.
The Jo Malone London Car Diffuser is nothing new. It’s the incredibly bougie way of scenting your car so that you don’t have to opt for the smelly cardboard tree from the petrol station.
Well, this Christmas it has launched a refill in its iconic festive scent Orange Bitters.
Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Car Diffuser Refill – £25 | Net-A-Porter
It’s a little bit zesty thanks to the sweet orange and mandarin, but it’s also warm with sandalwood and amber at the base. Mixed together and it sparks that festive feeling.
Jo Malone London Car Diffuser – £48 | Lookfantastic
Simply attach to your car vent and let the Jo Malone London aromas fill your car. Be sure to keep an eye out for Jo Malone Black Friday sales, as you might get money off.
I promise you that this car journey home will be your most special yet.