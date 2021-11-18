Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I promise it will only add to the experience

Picture this: it’s Christmas Eve, the car’s packed high with presents, you’ve got The Pouges and Kirsty McCall blaring out of the radio and your loved ones are in the passenger seats.

Nothing beats that feeling when you’ve finally finished work and you’re heading home for Christmas, especially if you’re weren’t able to spend the festive period with your family in 2020.

Now let me tell you about something that is going to make that car journey exponentially better.

The Jo Malone London Car Diffuser is nothing new. It’s the incredibly bougie way of scenting your car so that you don’t have to opt for the smelly cardboard tree from the petrol station.

Well, this Christmas it has launched a refill in its iconic festive scent Orange Bitters.