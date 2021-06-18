Get The Look: Tangerine Dream

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As temperatures are continuing to hit the scorching high twenties, summer is well and truly here and what better time than now to revamp your go-to make-up routine.

We’ve teamed up on a shoot with Guerlain and make-up artist to the stars, Valeria Ferreira, to bring you a zesty, quick and easy, hot-weather-worthy make-up look, because no one wants to spend more than 5 minutes applying products in the sweltering heat.

This season it’s all about perfecting the skin and introducing a pop of colour. Dewy skin is key because let’s face it, as the sun beats down on us, tackling shine is next to impossible, so embrace it!

Taking inspiration from the ever-glorious balmy summer’s evening, we’ve opted for a juicy tangerine tone on the eyes and a glossy lip to finish, and voila! You’re summer-ready.

Valeria’s step-by-step tutorial on how to get the look…

Step 1: “For this editorial story the key was to prep the skin really well and arrive at that ‘perfect place,’” says Valeria. “We used various products to get the skin looking its best. As we all know make-up starts with skincare! We started by cleansing with the glorious Guerlain Abeille Royale Cleansing Oil Anti Pollution, 150ml, £42, I like to double cleanse to remove all impurities and get the skin looking its best. This cleanser removes impurities and leaves skin looking healthy and bouncy with a comfortable supple feeling.”

Step 2: “I then masked for 10 minutes with the Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Cataplasm Mask, £93, and jade rolled over it to get the blood flowing and to give a real boost to the skin.”

Step 3: “I finished the skin care prep with the gorgeous Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, 50ml, £108, a true elixir and god-send product that works so well under make-up and gives that effortless glow that we all want.”

Step 4: “I wanted the skin to look warm and summery, embracing the golden tones in our model’s complexion. I mixed the Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil, 50ml, £108, with a little Guerlain L’Essentiel High Perfection 24h Wear Foundation in shade 045W, £44, which is the perfect shade and texture. This foundation is comfortable and flexible as well as buildable, allowing you to create the coverage you want depending on the occasion or time of the year.”

Step 5: “We then moved onto contour and sculpting, I contoured and gave the skin more warmth with the iconic Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in shade 00 light cool, £39, which has now been reformulated and is made with 96% naturally derived ingredients. I blended this over the high points of our model’s bone structure and over the eyelids creating a halo effect.”

Step 6: “I wanted the lashes to feel natural but with a little definition. The Guerlain Mad Eyes Mascara, £29, is one of my favourites. Flexible, bold black finish and the brush is phenomenal separating every lash with no need for a lash comb after application.”

Step 7: “I choose a lip shade to go over our model’s eyelids. I went with a gorgeous tangerine tone, Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom in shade 319 Peach Kiss, £31, and then Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in shade 00 light cool, £39, dusted over.”

Step 8: “To finish off the look on lips, I opted for the Guerlain KissKiss Shine Bloom in shade 109 Lily Caress, £31.”