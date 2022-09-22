How to get Adria Arjona’s cover-ready waves

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The look that is equally as easy as it is stunning, here's how to create quick waves

For our September cover, celebrity hairstylist, Mara Roszak created a flawless and effortless hair look on our cover star, Adria Arjona. Not too different from Arjona’s natural soft waves, Roszak enhanced her curls using Hot Tool’s professional styling tools to ensure Arjona’s hair stayed cover-ready the entire day.

Step one: It’s all in the prep

To achieve Arjona’s look after a fresh wash, separate your strands into four equal sections. Start by sectioning off the front and back sections starting from the crown of the head. Begin by attaching the diffuser extension and dry the back sections using the Hot Tools Black Gold™ Salon Ionic 2000W AC Dryer, £129. Whilst drying, make sure to scrunch the hair up to create body.

Pro Tip: Once you’re finished, choose the lowest heat setting out of the four options and blast hair with cold air. This will close the hair follicle, reducing frizz and adding shine.

Step two: Frame your face

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Once the back section of the hair is dry and tousled, begin styling the front pieces using the Hot Tools Black Gold™ Volumiser Set with Changeable Heads and charcoal activated bristles, £80. This tool is perfect for anyone on the go, as it allows for a quick dry in a fraction of the time. Arjona’s front sections were styled by using this power tool. Make sure to dry the hair away from the face in soft strokes to create gentle face-framing layers.

Pro Tip: Charcoal infused tools are great for styling whilst taking care of your hair. This ingredient removes sebum from the scalp which helps detoxify and promote healthy hair growth.

Step three: Style to finish

This effortless look allows for styling flexibility whether you feel more confident using a flat iron or a curling wand.

For loose waves like Arjona, opt for a flat iron. Roszak used the Hot Tools the new Black Gold™ Professional Dual Plate Salon Straightener, £129.99 (coming to the UK in October). Make sure to start by rotating the straightener away from the face creating an S shape throughout. For a more effortless look, take turns rotating the flat iron away and towards the face.

If you prefer to use a professional curling wand, we recommend the Hot Tools Black Gold Curl Bar Set, £275. Select your barrel of choice depending on the tightness you wish to achieve, the larger the barrel the looser the wave. For this look, we recommend to interchange barrels between sections to create a variety of waves that build a soft and versatile waves.

Shop the tools below: